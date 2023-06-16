Home page politics

The Ukrainian counter-offensive meets with fierce resistance from the Russian army. The Ukrainians are trying to break through on three front sections – so far in vain.

Munich / Zaporizhschja / Donetsk – The counter-offensive is running in Ukraine war As of June 16th, it’s been up for about a week. Although the Ukrainian armed forces have already lost a few western tanks, Kiev’s troops still have many that have been supplied Leopard 2, Challenger 2, Bradley armored personnel carriers and about Stryker wheeled armor. In addition, there are troop transporters that are particularly armored against mines, such as MaxxPro.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Heavy fighting, mainly on three front sectors

The adviser to the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, has now confirmed that the Ukrainian counter-offensive against the Russian units “as such” has not yet started. So far, however, there have been “offensive actions”. These should probably ensure that minefields are cleared and positions are set up on the Russian main line of defense.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) therefore assumes in an analysis “that the ongoing Ukrainian offensive operations are likely to create conditions for more comprehensive Ukrainian counter-offensive objectives, which (…) represent the initial phase of an ongoing counter-offensive”. The Ukrainians are continuing said attacks, especially on three front sectors, from which heavy fighting is reported.

Counteroffensive by Ukraine: Kiev wants to encircle the Russian army south of Zaporizhia

South and southwest of Orikhiv: According to the ISW, Russian military bloggers report that Ukrainian troops had unsuccessfully attacked in the Zaporizhia Oblast west of the Kakhovka reservoir. This is also suggested by the reports of captured Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles by the Russians, which they support with videos on Telegram and Twitter. The Ukrainian army is supposed to be on the southern front with comparatively small territorial gains According to Twitter photos, for example, at least one modern Leopard 2-A6, five US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two US MaxxPro armored personnel carriers and a Soviet-designed mine clearance tank were lost in a single raid.

Nonetheless, Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the Ukrainian General Staff, Brigade General Oleksii Hromov, stated that Ukrainian forces had advanced up to three kilometers on this sector of the front southwest of Orikhiv near Mala Tokmachka. The Direction of the Ukrainian counter-offensive suggests that they are trying to encircle Russian troops around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) between Dnipro, Kherson and Melitopol on the Azov Sea. According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, heavy fighting is currently raging near the village of Makarivka.

Counteroffensive by Ukraine: Kiev wants to advance to the city of Donetsk

Southwest of the big city of Donetsk: According to the Ukrainian army, it has advanced up to a kilometer to the west of the Donetsk region. It is about improving tactical positions near Wuhledar, around 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk, said the Ukrainian armed forces, who, according to the information, also advanced seven kilometers around 20 kilometers west of Wuhledar near the urban settlement of Welyka Novosilka. Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, seven towns and settlements have been liberated, sources in Kiev said. The Russian occupying army is said to have suffered considerable losses in the village of Storozhewe in particular. A video at nv shows the distorted corpses of a number of suspected Russian soldiers as well as burned-out tanks, which can probably also be assigned to the Russian army.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Is Kiev planning to encircle Russian troops in Bakhmut?

North of Bachmut: The completely destroyed city in the Donbass has been heavily fought over for months. And it seems like after deducting the Wagner mercenaries actually back to the Ukraine fall. According to the ISW, the spokesman of the Ukrainian General Staff Oleksandr Shtupun said that the Ukrainian armed forces conducted successful offensive operations north and northwest of Bakhmut. In the past few weeks, the army of Kiev had advanced by up to three kilometers south of the city in places because the 72nd Russian Rifle Brigade had allegedly withdrawn. Do the Ukrainians want to encircle the remaining Russians in the city to win an iconic military victory?

Ukraine counter-offensive: Will a major attack against Russian troops soon follow?

Despite all the progress, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has apparently slowed down. “After initial advances, Ukraine concentrated on strikes against Russian artillery and reserves,” wrote military expert Nico Lange on Twitter this Friday (June 16). The Ukraine still wants to test Russian vulnerabilities, writes the World.

Ben Hodges, former commander in chief of the US Army Europe, expects a major attack soon. “Even though the counter-offensive has begun, I do not believe that the main attack has already taken place,” said the retired US general Washington Post: “The Ukrainian General Staff wants the Russians to have to guess where it actually takes place for as long as possible.” (pm)