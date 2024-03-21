Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler

Press Split

Ohio voters voted for Donald Trump twice. In the capital Columbus, many fear for democracy, but not everyone.

Columbus – Jack Etheridge stalks out of the community center with long strides, but he is in no hurry. The Ohio primaries are almost over, time to slow down, but that's probably not his thing. “Hello,” he says, almost singing it, and grabs his cowboy hat, which sits a little too loosely on his head. He has just voted, one of 1,000 who go to this polling station on the outskirts of the capital, Columbus. “And you know what? I’m very optimistic about America.”

You don't hear that very often these days in the USA, this deeply divided country in which so much, possibly everything, is at stake in the fall: Donald Trump is threatened with a second term in office. The fact that he achieved a top result in the primaries here in Ohio no longer matters because he has long been confirmed as Joe Biden's opponent. On the other hand, his current victories portend disaster for many in the country.

Inflation and migration are big issues in the US election campaign

Etheridge is not one of them. He himself is a Republican and is on the ballot for an internal party volunteer position on Tuesday; he has been campaigning for three months. Above all, he is an active supporter of the ex-president, not one of the aggressive ones, but particularly enthusiastic.

Fear for democracy? He does not have. “My impression is that our democracy is very much alive and doing well.” He talks about inflation and the immigration problem at the border with Mexico, both of which worry him. “Trump may be overdoing it here and there,” he says. “But I don’t have to agree with a candidate on everything to support him.”

Trump is rhetorically relentlessly plowing through the primary election campaign

To put it mildly, exaggerating is a gross understatement. Trump is rhetorically relentlessly plowing through the primary election campaign, frightening allies abroad and many Americans. Only again at the weekend. Then he appeared here in Columbus and casually let slip that there would be a “bloodbath” if he wasn’t re-elected. Even if the context was strange – he was talking about tariffs on car imports – the liberals in the country shuddered.

Ohio has long been considered a swing state in which voters sometimes choose one party and sometimes the other. The state in the American Midwest now leans more Republican. Trump won clearly here in 2016 and 2020 and has good chances again in the fall. He himself would probably think it was all up to him. In fact, the absurd design of the electoral districts sometimes plays a role, giving the Republicans a mathematical advantage.

Donald Trump in the election campaign in Ohio © Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

US election polls see Donald Trump ahead in Ohio

If you believe the polls, things are looking good for Trump in Ohio. This scares someone like Patrick Barnacle. On Sunday, two days before the election, the 39-year-old is out and about in a residential area in Columbus, campaigning for housing. Barnacle wants to be in the Ohio House of Representatives for the Democrats, but first has to beat six internal competitors in the primaries. “I’m running to improve something in my neighborhood,” he says. The many cars, for example, are a problem; he consciously addresses people about local issues. But not only.

US election 2024: “Our democracy is on the ballot”

“Our democracy will be on the ballot in November,” says Barnacle as he walks through the neighborhood; the sentence seems particularly heavy on the deserted sidewalks. In addition to everything local, he always makes this a topic. “Trump has announced that he will be a dictator. And when dictators are in power, they don’t just let go.”

That's why many Democrats are mobilizing. Even the progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, by no means a passionate supporter of Joe Biden, is promoting the president in a video these days – albeit more as the lesser evil. This is intended to mobilize our own people. Because this is also true: many Democrats are disappointed with Biden.

Before the US election: “Not satisfied with how Biden is acting in the Gaza war”

One of them is Victoria Schruck, who will go to the same polling station on Tuesday as Republican Ethridge. The 27-year-old is a Democrat, but in her party's primary election she did not vote for Biden, but rather for her opponent here. “I am not happy with how Biden is acting in the Gaza war,” says Schruck. In fact, you hear that a lot here. Gaza is troubling Biden at home in the USA. That's one of the reasons why he's trying to tighten the course little by little.

Can Democrats like Schruck still be mobilized by November? This will be crucial for Biden. There are still over six months until the US election.