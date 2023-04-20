Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Local and long-distance traffic in Germany is expected to come to a standstill for several hours on Friday (April 21). Some airports are also affected.

Munich – Commuters and travelers need strong nerves again: there are more warning strikes. Therefore, there will be significant restrictions in long-distance and regional traffic. This also affects some airports in Germany. Most recently, a mega strike paralyzed local and long-distance transport at the end of March.

In the collective bargaining dispute with around 50 railway companies, the railway and transport union (EVG) called for a nationwide strike again for Friday (April 21). Employees are to stop work between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Verdi union, on the other hand, has called for strikes at airports for Thursday (April 20) and Friday. Read here where the traffic comes to a standstill.

Trains stand on sidings at the main train station in Frankfurt. The EVG union has again announced nationwide warning strikes for next Friday. © Boris Roessler/dpa

ECG strike on Friday: trains stand still in the morning and mid-morning

Deutsche Bahn (DB) wants to completely stop long-distance traffic throughout Germany on Friday morning. From 1 p.m. it should then continue step by step. But even after that, travelers have to be prepared for restrictions. “The impact of the strike on the ICE and IC trains can be expected nationwide until the early evening hours,” it said.

There should also be a standstill in regional and S-Bahn operations. So has the announced Strike about effects on the city of Munich. In Hamburg will not run S-Bahn, in Rostock, on the other hand, a complete cancellation of trains on all 15 lines was announced. At noon, the trains and trams should roll out of the stations again. However, there are also warnings of further restrictions in the course of the afternoon.

Verdi strike on Thursday and Friday: which airports are affected

Travelers who want to fly on vacation on Thursday or Friday must also be prepared for significant disabilities. Verdi announced strikes at Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart airports. These should primarily affect the aviation security area, passenger control, personnel and goods control and the service area.

According to the airport association ADV, around 700 flights will be canceled on both days of the strike. Around 100,000 passengers are affected. In Hamburg, even all departures are cancelled.

Which airports are affected by the strike:

Cologne/Bonn (Thursday and Friday)

Düsseldorf (Thursday and Friday)

Hamburg (Thursday and Friday)

Stuttgart (Friday)

Strike in Germany: Frankfurt Airport indirectly affected

This time, however, it is unlikely to be as comprehensive as the strike in March. At that time, EVG and Verdi had largely brought public transport in Germany to a standstill with a 24-hour warning strike. Almost all airports were affected. This time the strike is limited to a few hours, at least on the railways. Important hubs such as Munich remain in operation, but Düsseldorf, one of the largest German airports, is affected. In addition, indirect Effects expected at Frankfurt Airport.

Even if the train or the S-Bahn doesn’t run on Friday: easy Workers are not allowed to stay at home during the strike. There are a few things to consider. (kas/dpa)