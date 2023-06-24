Gatti (Lombardia Uno), his first coach and president: “The news that came suddenly makes us even sadder, thinking that we were about to dedicate a club to him. I didn’t expect it, but it’s a choice that must be respected”
Whoever pulled it up is hard to believe. “Sandro in the Premier League? A hard blow…”. Davide Gatti is the president of Lombardia Uno, a football school and technical center affiliated with Milan, who took Tonali by the hand when he was a child who dreamed of the lights and choirs of San Siro. The news of the sensational agreement between the midfielder and Newcastle makes him a little melancholy, but in the end the comment is lucid and based on a friendship consolidated over time: “He’s a serious and mature boy, after all he’s his work. Such a choice can only be respected”.
