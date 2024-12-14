Saved the Chisinau ballot, where the Real Betis They achieved their goal although without any brilliance in their football and with suffering in the final stretch, the green and white team barely has time to rest because this Sunday they compete again. Pellegrini’s team travels to Castellón to face the Villarreal at the Ceramic Stadium in match of the 17th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The Groguets, with one game less, have 26 points compared to the Heliopolitans’ 21. Cuadra Fernández will be in charge of refereeing this clash with Pizarro Gómez on the VAR. We tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Villarreal – Betis: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The match between the Groguet team and the Heliopolitan team corresponding to the 17th league matchday will be broadcast on DAZN LaLiga (dial 55 in Movistar and 113 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Villarreal – Betis: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Villarreal CF and Real Betis face each other this Sunday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m. in Ceramics Stadium.

How to follow Villarreal – Betis

The match on matchday 17 of the league between Marcelino García Toral’s team and Manuel Pellegrini’s team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.









Everything you need to know about Villarreal – Betis

He Betis They have barely added three of the last fifteen possible points in the domestic competition. A downward trend that hopes to break this Sunday in Villarreal and using to do so as a launching pad, as a turning point, the draw against Barcelona at the Benito Villamarín last matchday (2-2). Betis deployed with nerve, intensity and verticality, generating an important flow of offensive football against the leader of LaLiga. That is the version that the green and white fans of their team want to see and not the one that, with many rotations, achieved the victory against Petrocub with great difficulty last Thursday (0-1). Pellegrini repeats again and again that the objective is to reach the end of the year classified in the two knockout competitions and well placed in LaLiga. “Current in all three”, using his words, to which the Chilean gives a lot of value given the large number of injuries he has suffered in these months of competition.

For Villarreal, Betis recovers Lo Celso and Iscotheir two best footballers, who have had the whole week to work in the sports city as they have not traveled to Moldova. They will remain in the dry dock, unless there is a surprise, Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Fornals. Juanmi is a doubt, he will be out on Thursday with a slight knee sprain and Jesús Rodríguez is expected to be recovered after the blow to the eye he suffered against Petrocub and left him in the locker room once the first half was over. Under these circumstances, Pellegrini could repeat the eleven that competed so well against Barcelona, ​​with Vieites in goal, without ruling out some ace up his sleeve that the Engineer always keeps.

How Villarreal arrives

He Villarreal de Marcelino is going through a small slump in results having scored two points out of the last nine possible. They tied in Pamplona (2-2), coming back from 2-0; Then they tied with Girona at home (2-2), losing a goal advantage in their favor; and finally fell in Mamés last day (2-0). The ‘yellow submarine’, fifth in the table, six points behind fourth, Athletic, is conceding too much. They need, like Betis, to react. For this duel, Villarreal loses its starting goalkeeper, Diego Condedue to injury, already Comesañaby sanction. Casualties that join those of the injured Foyth, Akhomach, Pépé and Pedraza. It’s a doubt Terrats. The match has both interest and incentives for Pellegrini’s return to Villarreal or the reunion of Ayoze with Betis.