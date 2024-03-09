The 2024 Oscars are one of the most anticipated events of the year and the movie buffs They are waiting to find out which artists will win the awards. The ceremony brings together actors, directors and producers of the film industry. In this special note from La República, we tell you all the details of the impressive gala and where to see the Oscars 2024 in Venezuela.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Awards: discover the Hollywood Academy's method of deciding the winners

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscar ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. This is the 96th edition of the Hollywood Academy Awards and will be hosted by host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who will direct the contest for the fourth time.

Where will the Oscars 2024 be held?

The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California (United States), will be the headquarters of the 2024 Oscars and will host the nominees, presenters and guests at the ceremony.

The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10. Photo: The Oscars

YOU CAN SEE: Akira Toriyama, the genius creator of 'Dragon Ball', dies at 68

Oscar Awards 2024: where to watch the awards in Venezuela?

The 2024 Oscars gala can be seen in Venezuela at 7:30 pm on Sunday, March 10. The event will be broadcast on TNT, TNT Series, TNT Go and Max (formerly HBO Max).

Oscar 2024: broadcast channel to watch in Venezuela

On Simple TV (DirecTV): Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 601 SD and 870 HD

Inter Satellite: Channels 242 HD, 243 SD and 1242 HD

Inter: Channel 48

Netuno: Channel 63

TV Zamora: Channels 59 SD and 163 HD

The 2024 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Photo: The Oscars

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' destroyed 'Dune 2' at the box office only in its first week of release

What time do the 2024 Oscars start in Latin America?

Venezuela – 7:30 p.m.

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Brazil – 22.00 pm

Chile – 7:00 p.m.

Colombia – 19.00 pm

Costa Rica – 6:00 p.m.

Cuba – 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador – 18.00 pm

Guatemala – 18.00 pm

Mexico – 18.00 pm

Panama – 19.00 pm

Peru – 7:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic – 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 9:00 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Anatomy of a Fall' on Netflix? Find out where to see it, nominated for the 2024 Oscar

What are the films nominated for the 2024 Oscar?

In the Best Film category, the following cinematographic works are nominated:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

Those who stay

The assassins of the moon, Master

Past Lives

poor creatures

The area of ​​interest

Oppenheimer

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela?We invite you to subscribe to our channelWhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H.Receive the latest information on the country's events from reliable sources. You can also find us atTelegram as La República VE.Join through the following link:https://t.me/larepublicave.

#watch #Oscars #LIVE #Venezuela #Transmission #channel #LINK #follow #online