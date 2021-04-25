The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will deliver the golden Oscar statuettes this Sunday, April 25. Its 93rd edition will be broadcast LIVE and LIVE through TNT, TNT Series, ABC Y Aztec TV. This edition will take place in Los Angeles, United States.

When are the Oscars 2021?

In the midst of an atypical panorama for the world, the 2021 Oscar Awards will take place this Sunday, April 25, in Los Angeles, United States. The gala with strict biosafety measures will take place from Dolby Theater, the Union Station Los Angeles, the British Film Institute in London and from Paris, in a study of Channel +.

What time to see the Oscars 2021 LIVE?

The movie stars event will begin at 8:00 pm in the United States, 7:00 pm in Peru and 7:00 pm in Mexico.

Oscar 2021: broadcast channel

The TNT signal, TNT Series (Latin America), ABC (United States) and Aztec TV (Mexico) will be responsible for the official broadcast of the famous contest. From Peru you can see TNT on the following channels.

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

Where to see the Oscars 2021 awards LIVE ONLINE?

In Latin America, TNT offers a special live streaming service to watch the 2021 Oscars LIVE ONLINE FREE from a mobile device. You only have to enter the TNT portal to download the application TNT GO. You will have to enter the channel portal.

TNT in the Google Play Store for Android

TNT in the Apple App Store for iOS

Likewise, minute by minute you will be able to see it directly on the screens of TNT, ABC and TV Azteca, tuning in to the channel according to the country in which you are.

How to see the Red Carpet of the Oscars 2021?

To watch the broadcast LIVE of the celebration of the Red carpet of the Oscars 2021, you must connect to the official channels, depending on the country you are in. TNT, TNT Series, ABC and TV Azteca are the screens that will bring every detail of the gala to the rest of the planet.

Officially the ceremony will be broadcast on TNT, TNT Series, ABC and TV Azteca. If you are in Peru, you can find TNT in DirecTV (Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)), Movistar TV (Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)), Clear tv (Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)) and Star Globalcom (Channel 21).

How to watch TNT LIVE?

To see TNT LIVE, tune in according to the country where you reside. For Peru it is channels 102 of Movistar TV and 702 of Sure.

How to watch TNT Series LIVE online?

You only have to enter the TNT portal to download the application TNT GO. You will have to enter the channel portal.

How to watch ABC LIVE?

ABC will broadcast the Oscars 2021 from the USA. For the channel live from another part of the world, you can do it by entering its website.

If you are on North American soil, you can ABC ONLINE from:

ABC7 Sarasota Live TV, Online.

ABC Action News Live TV, Online.

Telemundo 49 Tampa Bay Live TV, Online.

How to watch TNT in Peru?

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

How to watch TNT on DirecTV?

For Latin America you should tune in to DirecTV at:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

Simple TV: Channel 502 (SD / HD) Channel 1502 (HD)

Dish: Channel 370 (SD) Channel 870 (HD)

Sky: Channel 415 (SD) Channel 1415 (HD).

Where will the Oscars 2021 be held?

The new edition of the 2021 Oscar Awards will be in four places due to the measures taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy will recognize the best of the film industry from the Dolby Theater and the Union Station of the Angels. Also, deliveries of the statuettes will be made from London in the British Film Institute and in Paris in a study by Channel + for those unable to travel to the US due to restrictions.

Text to fill out