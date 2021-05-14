There are very few days until the MTV Movie Awards 2021, the celebration of actors and films that differs from other galas such as the Oscar and the Golden Globes for his irreverence in terms of categories and selection of tapes.

Here you can check when and where to see, in addition to the nominees, the MTV Movie Awards.

When are the MTV Movie Awards 2021?

This year, like other award galas, the delivery of the MTV Movie Awards 2021 it will be different. It will not be just one night where the awards are given, but two.

The first date, named as MTV Movie & TV Awards, will be on Sunday, May 16, where the comedian actress Leslie Jones will be in charge of presenting the ceremony, known for her work in Saturday night Live. Here the winners of the usual categories will be named.

The second and last date, named MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, will be on Monday, May 17 and will be dedicated to rewarding reality television programs and content without a script.

Both dates will air at 9:00 pm (ET). In Peru, the time is set to 8:00 pm

Where to see the MTV Movie Awards 2021?

As is customary, since the title of the awards is already quite suggestive, the ceremony will be broadcast by the MTV live signal, which can be viewed as follows:

Movistar | Channel 602

DirecTV | Channel 264

Sky | Channel 70.

Nominees for the MTV Movie Awards 2021

We leave you the list of nominees for the first night in the MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Best film

To all the boys: forever

Borat, film film sequel

Judas and the black Messiah

Soul

A promising young woman.

Best series

Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)

Cobra kai

Emily in Paris

The Bridgertons

The Boys.

Best Performance in a Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Chicago 7 Trial

Chadwick Boseman – The Mother of the Blues

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Carey Mulligan – A promising young woman

Zendaya – Malcolm and Marie.

Best Serial Performance

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michael Coel – I Could Destroy You

Elizabeth Olsen – Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit.

Best hero

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Anthony Mackie – Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Teyonah Parris – Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Jack Quaid – The Boys.

Best villain

Aya Cash – The Boys

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)

Nicholas Hoult – The great

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn).

Best kiss

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – I Never

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – The Bridgertons.

Best Comic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – A Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – The King of Zamunda.

Best Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat, film film sequel

Paul Mescal – Normal people

Regé-Jean Page – The Bridgertons.

Better fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn): Final Fight Scene

Cobra kai: final fight scene

The Boys: Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision): Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Fight Steppenwolf.

Best duo

Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mumolo)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat, film film sequel – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova).

Best Scary Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Curse of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – This body feels like death to me.

Then there are the nominees for the second part, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Below is the list:

Best Docu-Reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

The empire of ostentation

Jersey shore: family vacations

Love & hip hop: Atlanta.

Best Dating Show

90 days to get married

Revenge of the ex

Love is blind

Ready to love

The Bachelorette.

Best Reality Cast

90 days to get married

Jersey shore: family vacations

Love & hip hop: Atlanta

RuPaul: Drag Queens

The real housewives of Atlanta.

Best Competition Series

Legendary

RuPaul: Drag Queens

The challenge: total madness

The circle

Mask singer.

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness

Fixer upper: welcome home

Making the cut

Nickel!

Queer eye: more than a makeover.

Best New Unscripted Series

The empire of ostentation

Cardi tries

Selena + chef

The real housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 family reunion: love & hip hop edition.

Best News & Talk Show

A little late with Lilly Singh

Red table talk

The breakfast club

The daily show with Trevor Noah

Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen.

Best Game or Comedy Program

The ground is lava!

Impractical jokers

Kids say the darndest things

Nick Cannon presents: wild ‘n out

Shame on others.

Best presenter

Nicole Byer – Niquelao!

Rob Dyrdek – Shame on Others

RuPaul – RuPaul: Drag Queens

TJ Lavin – The Challenge: Total Insanity

Tiffany Haddish – Kids say the darndest things.

Revelation social star

Addison rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah harmon

Rickey Thompson.

Best Mystery or True Murder Series

Catfish: lies on the net

Living with a murderer

Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer

Tiger king

Unsolved mysteries.

Best International Reality Show

Acapulco shore

Geordie shore

Love Island (ITV)

Nailed it! Mexico

RuPaul’s drag race UK.

Better fight

Selling sunset: Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The real housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

RuPaul’s drag race: unleashed! – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Dominique Jackson.

How to follow the MTV awards by streaming?

Users will be able to watch the MTV Movie Awards 2021 through any streaming service that transmits live TV signal. For example, from Movistar Play, Claro Video and DirecTV GO.