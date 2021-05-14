There are very few days until the MTV Movie Awards 2021, the celebration of actors and films that differs from other galas such as the Oscar and the Golden Globes for his irreverence in terms of categories and selection of tapes.
Here you can check when and where to see, in addition to the nominees, the MTV Movie Awards.
When are the MTV Movie Awards 2021?
This year, like other award galas, the delivery of the MTV Movie Awards 2021 it will be different. It will not be just one night where the awards are given, but two.
The first date, named as MTV Movie & TV Awards, will be on Sunday, May 16, where the comedian actress Leslie Jones will be in charge of presenting the ceremony, known for her work in Saturday night Live. Here the winners of the usual categories will be named.
The second and last date, named MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, will be on Monday, May 17 and will be dedicated to rewarding reality television programs and content without a script.
Both dates will air at 9:00 pm (ET). In Peru, the time is set to 8:00 pm
Where to see the MTV Movie Awards 2021?
As is customary, since the title of the awards is already quite suggestive, the ceremony will be broadcast by the MTV live signal, which can be viewed as follows:
- Movistar | Channel 602
- DirecTV | Channel 264
- Sky | Channel 70.
Nominees for the MTV Movie Awards 2021
We leave you the list of nominees for the first night in the MTV Movie & TV Awards:
Best film
- To all the boys: forever
- Borat, film film sequel
- Judas and the black Messiah
- Soul
- A promising young woman.
Best series
- Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)
- Cobra kai
- Emily in Paris
- The Bridgertons
- The Boys.
Best Performance in a Movie
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Chicago 7 Trial
- Chadwick Boseman – The Mother of the Blues
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Carey Mulligan – A promising young woman
- Zendaya – Malcolm and Marie.
Best Serial Performance
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Michael Coel – I Could Destroy You
- Elizabeth Olsen – Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)
- Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit.
Best hero
- Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
- Anthony Mackie – Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Teyonah Parris – Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)
- Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
- Jack Quaid – The Boys.
Best villain
- Aya Cash – The Boys
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Kathryn Hahn – Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)
- Nicholas Hoult – The great
- Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn).
Best kiss
- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
- Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – I Never
- Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – The Bridgertons.
Best Comic Performance
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Eric Andre – A Bad Trip
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Leslie Jones – The King of Zamunda.
Best Breakthrough Performance
- Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
- Maria Bakalova – Borat, film film sequel
- Paul Mescal – Normal people
- Regé-Jean Page – The Bridgertons.
Better fight
- Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn): Final Fight Scene
- Cobra kai: final fight scene
- The Boys: Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
- Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision): Wanda vs. Agatha
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Fight Steppenwolf.
Best duo
- Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mumolo)
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
- The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu
- Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- Borat, film film sequel – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova).
Best Scary Performance
- Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft country
- Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
- Victoria Pedretti – The Curse of Bly Manor
- Vince Vaughn – This body feels like death to me.
Then there are the nominees for the second part, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Below is the list:
Best Docu-Reality Show
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Black Ink Crew New York
- The empire of ostentation
- Jersey shore: family vacations
- Love & hip hop: Atlanta.
Best Dating Show
- 90 days to get married
- Revenge of the ex
- Love is blind
- Ready to love
- The Bachelorette.
Best Reality Cast
- 90 days to get married
- Jersey shore: family vacations
- Love & hip hop: Atlanta
- RuPaul: Drag Queens
- The real housewives of Atlanta.
Best Competition Series
- Legendary
- RuPaul: Drag Queens
- The challenge: total madness
- The circle
- Mask singer.
Best Lifestyle Show
- Deliciousness
- Fixer upper: welcome home
- Making the cut
- Nickel!
- Queer eye: more than a makeover.
Best New Unscripted Series
- The empire of ostentation
- Cardi tries
- Selena + chef
- The real housewives of Salt Lake City
- VH1 family reunion: love & hip hop edition.
Best News & Talk Show
- A little late with Lilly Singh
- Red table talk
- The breakfast club
- The daily show with Trevor Noah
- Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen.
Best Game or Comedy Program
- The ground is lava!
- Impractical jokers
- Kids say the darndest things
- Nick Cannon presents: wild ‘n out
- Shame on others.
Best presenter
- Nicole Byer – Niquelao!
- Rob Dyrdek – Shame on Others
- RuPaul – RuPaul: Drag Queens
- TJ Lavin – The Challenge: Total Insanity
- Tiffany Haddish – Kids say the darndest things.
Revelation social star
- Addison rae
- Bretman Rock
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jalaiah harmon
- Rickey Thompson.
Best Mystery or True Murder Series
- Catfish: lies on the net
- Living with a murderer
- Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer
- Tiger king
- Unsolved mysteries.
Best International Reality Show
- Acapulco shore
- Geordie shore
- Love Island (ITV)
- Nailed it! Mexico
- RuPaul’s drag race UK.
Better fight
- Selling sunset: Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
- The real housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
- RuPaul’s drag race: unleashed! – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
- The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
- Legendary – Law Roach vs. Dominique Jackson.
How to follow the MTV awards by streaming?
Users will be able to watch the MTV Movie Awards 2021 through any streaming service that transmits live TV signal. For example, from Movistar Play, Claro Video and DirecTV GO.
