The 2023 MTV Miaw Awards are about to begin. The international chain is preparing a luxury edition with international celebrities, as well as having influencers from different parts of the world who have been invited to the gala. In the same way, it has a long list of nominees and artists who will sing their most recent hits LIVE, but when will it be and at what time will you see the award ceremony for FREE and ONLINE? Find out about this and more in the following note.

When are the 2023 MTV Miaw Awards?

The awards MTV Meow 2023 will take place this sunday august 6. However, the respective green carpet for the award ceremony was held on the last Friday the 4th of this month.

Where to watch the MTV Miaw Awards 2023 LIVE?

For all users who want to see the MTV Miaw 2023 awards, they must tune in to the MTV channel from their cable operator. It will also be available online through the application pluto tv In addition to being able to follow minute by minute on the streaming platform Paramount+.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

To see MTV Miaw 2023 or other types of content from the international chain, you just have to tune in to the channel from your television. At home, you want to access MTV from a different smart device, you can download its application in Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). In addition, you can also do it by downloading the platform from pluto tv.

How to watch Pluto TV LIVE?

Like any streaming platform, you must download pluto tv on your device. This application is totally free for users.

What time is the 2023 MTV Miaw Awards?

The MTV Miaw 2023 Awards will be broadcast in different parts of the world LIVEso, below, we leave you the schedules according to countries so that you do not miss the gala.

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 12:00 a.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Peru: 10.00 pm

Who will sing at the MTV Miaw 2023?

As confirmed by MTV, the artists who will take the stage of the MTV Miaw 2023 to make the entire audience dance are the following:

Eladio Carrion

Kenya OS

Santa poster

MTV Miaw 2023: Winners

CREATOR OF THE YEAR : Hotspanish

: Hotspanish RARENESS OF REALITY : Marcos Ginocchio

: Marcos Ginocchio COUPLE GOALS : Yurielkys Ojeda and Hi I’m Valeria

: Yurielkys Ojeda and Hi I’m Valeria TREND MASTER : The ones of yum

: The ones of yum ‘THE WOLF’ OF THE YEAR : Lizbeth Rodriguez

: Lizbeth Rodriguez MIAW ICON : Wendy Guevara

: Wendy Guevara ARTIST + CHINGON : Kim Loiza

: Kim Loiza CELEBRITY CRUSH : Aaron Mercury

: Aaron Mercury MIAWDIO : Do you have clothes? (Yerimua)

: Do you have clothes? (Yerimua) VIRAL BOMB : Yerimua’s Clashes

: Yerimua’s Clashes KOREA CRACK : IAMFERV

: IAMFERV VIRAL ANTHEM : ‘Bad decisions’, by Kenya Os

: ‘Bad decisions’, by Kenya Os K-POP DOMAIN : BLACKPINK

: BLACKPINK MIAW ARTIST : Kenya Os

: Kenya Os STREAMER OF THE YEAR : Rivers

: Rivers STYLER OF THE YEAR : Kim Loaiza

: Kim Loaiza FANDOM OF THE YEAR : Colored Chicks – Rivers

: Colored Chicks – Rivers I LOVE THE PODCAST : A certain Fredo

: A certain Fredo COMEDY BOSS : Chinguamiga

: Chinguamiga MEETING OF THE YEAR : ‘Those from space’ – LIT Killah, Duki, Emilia, Tiago.

: ‘Those from space’ – LIT Killah, Duki, Emilia, Tiago. GLOBAL CREATOR : CLAUDIPIA

: CLAUDIPIA VIDEO OF THE YEAR : ‘I love you so much’, by Kevin Kaarl

: ‘I love you so much’, by Kevin Kaarl ARTIST + FLOW: Nicki Nicole

Nicki Nicole GALACTIC HIT OF THE YEAR : ‘TQG’, by Karol G and Shakira

: ‘TQG’, by Karol G and Shakira RIDICULOUS OF THE YEAR : The adventures of Martha Higareda

: The adventures of Martha Higareda ARTIST IN THE SIGHT : Featherweight

: Featherweight KILLER SERIES : ‘Merline’

: ‘Merline’ SUPREME DOGGY: ‘The Baby, Featherweight & Yng Lvcas

