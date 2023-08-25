One of the horror movies that captivated the public is ‘Would You Rather’, which was released in 2012 and stars actors Brittany Snow and Jeffrey Combs. A decade later, many horror and suspense movie fans want to relive their experience with this film. In this note, we tell you where you can see it and we bring you more information about this film.

Where to see the movie ‘Would You Rather’?

This film production is available on platforms Google Play, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch ‘Would You Rather’ totally free?

In order to enjoy this movie in Spanish and at no cost, you just have to enter Facebook.

Who stars in ‘Would You Rather’?

This film, whose translation into Spanish is What do you prefer?, stars Brittany Snowwho embodies Irisa young woman who undergoes a test and Jeffrey Combswho plays Shepard Lambrick and proposes the test. This is the full cast of the film.

John Heard as Conway

Rob Wells as Peter

Charlie Hofheimer as Travis

Eddie Steeples as Cal

Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Dr. Barden

June Squibb as Linda

Robin Lord Taylor as Julian Lambrick

Jonny Coyne as Bevans

Sasha Gray as Amy

Logan Miller as Raleigh

Enver Gjokaj as Lucas

Larry Cedar as Driver

Ptolemy Slocum as Shift Chief

Bobby C. King as Steward 1

Adam Mayfield as Steward 2

What is the movie ‘Would You Rather’ about?

The plot of this film focuses on Iris (Brittany Snow). She suffers the death of her father and must take care of her younger brother, who suffers from a degenerative disease. When she is about to give up, she appears Shepard Lambrick (Jeffrey Combs), who comes from a wealthy family and is interested in selfless support. He invites her to her house for dinner, and she notices that there are a lot more people at dinner. Lambrick He brings together all these people and offers them a test: “Which do you prefer?” This consists of questions that are not easy to solve. The winner receives a significant economic benefit.

