Nomadland has become one of the favorite films to stay with some of the main categories of the Oscars 2021, according to the specialized critics and even the bookmakers. Chloé Zhao’s film portrays the adventures of people living and traveling in vehicles in the United States as a result of the recession and unemployment.

This production is one of the most nominated at the gala, with six nominations, among which stand out those for best film, best director and best actress for the performance of Frances McDormand. With awards won at events such as the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards and the Baftas, the film aims to be a serious contender for the Academy Awards.

The feature film, also recognized for its photography, brought together McDormand and David Strathaim with various non-professional actors and real-life ‘nomads’ who played themselves. Zhao directed, co-produced, edited and adapted this acclaimed story, based on an investigation by journalist Jessica Bruder. Check below its trailer, cast and how you can see it online.

Where to see the full movie Nomadland?

In the United States, Nomadland is one of the films that can be seen in the large commercial chains of movie theaters, such as Yelmo, Cinesa and Ocine, which have resumed activity since last March. It can also be found in Hulu, a paid streaming service that offers monthly plans starting at $ 5.99 in the United States.

Hulu not available in Latin America. However, it is possible to see Nomadland through this platform from Peru and other countries with the help of a VPN, software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. Thanks to it, you can pretend that you are in the United States to be able to enter the aforementioned service.

The film is also available in theaters in countries such as Mexico, Spain and Argentina, and will later arrive in Colombia (May 1) and elsewhere.

Nomadland Trailer

Nomadland: synopsis

A woman, after losing everything during the recession, embarks on a journey to the American West living like a nomad in a caravan. After the economic collapse that also affected her town in rural Nevada, Fern grabs her truck and sets off to explore a life outside of mainstream society, as a modern nomad.

Nomadland: cast

Frances McDormand as Fern

David Strathairn as Dave

Tay Strathairn as James

Cat Clifford as Cat

Linda May as Linda

Peter Spears as Peter

Charlene Swankie as Swankie

Bob Wells as Bob

Derrick Janis as Victor

Greg Barber as Greg

Frances McDormand plays Fern, the protagonist of Nomadland. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Can Nomadland be seen on Netflix?

Nomadland is not in the Netflix platform catalog. The film can only be seen online on the streaming service Hulu, currently available only in the United States.

What categories is the film Nomadland nominated for?

Best film

Best direction

Best actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best photography

Best Editing

Nomadland is also nominated for best cinematography. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

What other awards does Nomadland have?

Nomadland earned the following accolades at these outstanding events:

Golden Lion – Venice Film Festival 2020

Audience Award (Best Film) – Toronto Film Festival 2020

Best Dramatic Movie – Golden Globes 2021

Best Direction – Golden Globes 2021

Best Film – BAFTA 2021

Best Direction – BAFTA 2021

Best Leading Actress – BAFTA 2021

Best Cinematography – BAFTA 2021

Best Film – Critics Choice Awards 2021

Best Direction – Critics Choice Awards 2021

Best Adapted Screenplay – Critics Choice Awards 2021

Best Cinematography – Critics Choice Awards 2021

Best Dramatic Film – Satellite Awards 2021

Best Actress in a Dramatic Film – Satellite Awards 2021

Best Direction – Satellite Awards 2021

Nomadland won two Golden Globes in 2021. Photo: Composition / Highwayman Films

When are the Oscars 2021?

The 93rd edition of the Oscars will take place this Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe, it will also be held in London and Paris for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic. The ceremony begins at 5:00 pm in Los Angeles and 7:00 pm in Peru.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

In Latin America, the Oscar Awards gala will be available on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro). In the United States, it can be seen on ABC and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, it will be broadcast on Movistar Estrenos and Movistar +.

You can also watch the ceremony live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.