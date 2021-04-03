Fulfill the dream of many children: to breathe underwater. Aquaman was always one of the Superheros most mysterious but also one of the least remembered of the League of Justice.

His destiny was to live in the shadow of Batman and Superman until Dc comics gave it its rightful place on the big screen. In the eighties it was put in the background by the animated cartoons that were sold to us on local TV.

But the blond amphibian proved to have such a peculiar personality that it allowed him to separate himself from the competition with the famous paladins of justice to devote himself to his ambivalent life – half human – half Atlantean (inhabitant of the lost city submerged in the seas called Atlantis) – until earning a leading place.

As a vindication of the “aquatic referent of order”, we ask ourselves: Where to watch the movie Aquaman online.

Actor Momoa, as Aquaman, in a scene from the film.

Where to watch the movie Aquaman online



Aquaman is the movie that holds the throne of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), comprised of a select series of DC comics films and distributed by Warnes Bros. In a short time it became highest grossing DC Comics: exceeded a billion dollars in profit globally, even above Christopher Nolan’s Batman.

The risky bet of summoning the famous director of the horror genre James Wan (The Conjuring, SAW) came together in a dark but epic tale, full of action and euphoria. Wan had already proven capable of bringing the action to the big screen in MacGyver (the series, 2016) and Fast and Furious 7 (2015), without disappointing the most detailed fans of both cinematic milestones.

The successful Aquaman was released in London on November 26, 2018 and on December 21 of that year in the United States, also ranking among the highest grossing films in the history of commercial cinema.

One of the posters for the movie Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa.

The aquatic character was originally created for DC by artist Paul Norris and writer Mort Weisinger, emerging from the depths of the sea in 1941. The screenplay for the film was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick along with Will Beall and director James Wan. , who rewrote some versions until reaching the final one together.

This version of the tale of the King of the Seven Seas is the reinterpretation of the story developed in the eponymous comic published in 2011 by famed DC writer Geoff Johns (Superman, Green Lantern, Flash), head of the Creative Office at DC Entertainment and second in importance in the DCEU in his role as producer, screenwriter and writer.

Aquaman is available on Amazon Prime Video (by subscription), Youtube and Google Play Movies & TV (purchase).

Data sheet

Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard at the presentation of Aquaman (2018).

AQUAMAN. 2018. United States. Action-Adventure-Fantasy-Superheroes. Creator. Geoff Johns, James Wan. Based on Aquaman by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger for DC Comics. Script. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Will Beall, and James Wan. director. James Wan. Producers. Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Films, The Safran Company, Cruel and Unusual Films, Mad Ghost Productions, and Atomic Monster Production. Protagonists. Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Kaan Guldur. Issue. Amazon Prime Video. Duration. 143 min.

Synopsis

Son of the guardian of a lighthouse and the queen of Atlantis, Aquaman coexists with his aquatic-earthly powers on a journey to save his kingdom from the sea and the stability of Earth from the lethal threat of his stepbrother Orm.

The story goes back to the beginning of everything, where Thomas Curry (Temuera Morrison), a simple human who takes care of the sailors from his lighthouse, rescues during a storm a dying woman, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), the queen of the sub city. –Aquatic of Atlantis.

The Sea Maiden – who escapes her city in the depths under the threat of an arranged marriage – comes to the surface, where she finds Thomas’ love. And out of that amphibious love, Arthur Curry, known as Aquaman, was born.

At just 9 years old, Arthur (Kaan Guldur) saw his mother leave for the depths of his kingdom with the promise of returning, but that never happened. This is how the young Aquaman lives with that internal pain of the abandonment of his mother but retains the powers that he has inherited from her.

Aquaman. The film’s director, James Wan, giving directions in one shot.

Already close to 30 years old, Arthur (Jason Momoa) faces a group of pirates who take a Russian ship and face its leaders – a certain Jesse and his son David – whom he defeats with his powers. Jesse dies and David vows revenge.

Arthur lives with his adorable father but the emergence of Princess Mera (Amber Heard) asking for his help on the surface leads him to commit himself to his mutant half -as a citizen of Atlantis- before the invasion threat of his stepbrother Orm (Patrick Wilson) who accuses the terrestrial ones of causing all kinds of pollution in the seas.

Aquaman travels with Mera to the depths of Atlantis to reunite with his mother and the Royal Council. There he meets the legend of “The lost trident of King Atlan” that, when exposed to electricity, explodes, causes the sinking of the city of Atlantis and gives rise to his amphibian race. A human evolution with the ability to breathe underwater.

In an unparalleled battle against his stepbrother Orm -who threatens to invade the earth-, Arthur tries to stop him and prove who the true king of the seven seas is.

But Orm destroys the trident and dies. Then The King of the seven seas will look for the origin of the trident and will face another enemy: Black Manta -Black Manta- (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), as the pirate David now calls himself, who seeks revenge for the death of his father , Jesse.