The new chapter of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' could spill a lot of blood. Rutile will surprise your family with the news that 'The Cape' He is having a great time with Alfaro in a nightclub, so he proposes to end his life right then and there. However, the Casillas' plans could become complicated after Aurelio's daughter was seen by the Colombian, which will motivate her to quickly flee the place when she finds herself in serious danger.

But the head of the Casillas family will not sit idly by and will start a conversation with Jaime Rosales, to complain to him for introducing his greatest enemy to Alfaro, and he feels that everything is part of a plot to finish him off. Here we tell you everything about the premiere of the new episode that promises to be very intense.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 19 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 19 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Chapter 19 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere TODAY, Monday, March 11, 2024. The American series, created by Andrés López, was filmed entirely in Mexico and is just a few days away from completing its first month on the air.

Since its first broadcast, 'The Lord of the heavens' It managed to establish itself as one of the most outstanding series and positioned itself among the public's favorites.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 19, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 19, will air in the United States from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). But, as many people in Latin America also follow this incredible and exciting story, here we leave you a list with its respective premiere in different countries of the territory:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 19 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' It is an original production of Telemundo, so you can follow the new episode through its television signal. Below, we detail the channels in which the medium is available:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Aurelio will demonstrate his authority to Jaime Rosales and confront him for his actions. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you cannot access the channel Telemundoyou have the option to follow the latest incidents of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' Through the official Web site of the chain. Likewise, all episodes, not only of this ninth season, but also of the previous ones, are available on the Peacock platform, an exclusive streaming service for the United States.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” reads the official synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies', season 9.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, the 'Corporal'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

