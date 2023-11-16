The 24th edition of the Latin Grammys is soon to begin in Seville, Spain. For the first time in history, these awards are held outside the United States and artists from different parts arrive after being nominated in their categories. If you do not want to miss a moment of this ceremony that seeks to enhance the music industry, find out all the details in this note.

Latin Grammy 2023, LIVE, via UNIVISIÓN: minute by minute What time does the Latin Grammys 2023 start? The twenty-fourth installment of the Latin Grammy Awards It will take place today, November 16, 2023. Check HERE the schedules, depending on your country of residence. Ecuador: 7:00 pm Colombia: 7:00 pm Peru: 7:00 pm. Mexico: 7:00 pm Chile: 9:00 pm Bolivia: 8:00 pm Venezuela: 8:00 pm Argentina: 9:00 pm Brazil: 9:00 pm United States: 8:00 p.m. Spain: 2:00 am on Friday, November 17

What channel will broadcast the Latin Grammys 2023?

If you want to see the Latin Grammy 2023, you have several options. In the United States, the channel Univision will broadcast the event live. In Latin America, you can tune in by TNT. Also, if you don’t have cable, you can use the app Univision Now to see it online.

Latin Grammy Awards 2023: channels

Univision on DirecTV

Channel 402 (Eastern US)

Univision in Movistar

Univision on Claro

TNT in Movistar

TNT in Claro

TNT in CablePerú

TNT in ServicablePerú

Latin Grammy 2023: date and time

On Thursday, November 16, the Latin Grammy 2023 will be held in Seville, Spain, at the Palacio de Congresos y Expósitos fairgrounds. The event can be seen live at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

United States: 8.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am on Friday, November 17.

Who are the nominees for the Latin Grammy 2023?

Best urban music album

‘Saturn’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘3Men2 Kbrn’ – Eladio Carrión

‘Happy birthday, Ferxxo, we pirated your album’ – Feid

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

Best urban song

‘Automatic’ – María Becerra

‘La jumpa’ – Arcángel and Bad Bunny

‘My best song’ – Gocho and Farruko

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 52’ – Bizarrap and Quevedo

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best reggaeton performance

‘Automatic’ – María Becerra

‘The recipe’ – Tego Calderón

‘Happy birthday, Ferxxo’ – Feid

‘Catwoman’ – Karol G & Maldy

‘Hey, mor’ – Ozuna & Feid.

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

‘La jumpa’ – Arcángel featuring Bad Bunny

‘Hopefully’ – María Becerra

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

‘Coco Chanel’ – Eladio Carrión and Bad Bunny

‘Shoot’ – Nicki Nicole and Milo J

‘I ask God’ – Feid and DJ Premier

‘Ask your dad about me’ – Vico C.

Best long version music video

Camilo – ‘The first tour of my life’

Donde Machi – ‘Full Album’

Fanm Zetwal – ‘A story of life and miracles’

Universe K23 – ‘Kenya Os’

Homeland and Life: ‘The Power Of Music’.

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

‘La jumpa’ – Arcángel featuring Bad Bunny

‘Hopefully’ – María Becerra

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

‘Coco Chanel’ – Eladio Carrión and Bad Bunny

‘Shoot’ – Nicki Nicole and Milo J

‘I ask God’ – Feid and DJ Premier

‘Ask your dad about me’ – Vico C.

Best long version music video

Camilo – ‘The first tour of my life’

Donde Machi – ‘Full Album’

Fanm Zetwal – ‘A story of life and miracles’

Universe K23 – ‘Kenya Os’

Homeland and Life: ‘The Power Of Music’.

Best merengue or bachata album

‘Road Trip’ – Manny Manuel

‘Tropic, vol. 2’ – Pavel Núñez

‘Formula, vol. 3’ – Romeo Santos

‘My way’ – Sergio Vargas.

Best salsa album

‘Catharsis’ – Daniela Darcourt

‘I’m coming to you’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Changes’ – Willy García

‘Niche symphonic’ – Grupo Niche and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia

‘Land and Freedom’ – Plena79 Salsa Orchestra & Alain Pérez and Jeremy Bosch

‘Debut and second batch (Deluxe)’ – Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Best new artist

Best tropical song

‘Ambulance’ – Camilo and Camila Cabello

‘day of light [80 aniversario]’ – Pablo Milanés and Juanes

‘El merengue’ – Marshmello and Manuel Turizo

‘The formula’- Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Let me keep you’ – Techy Fatule

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra.

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

‘Flying Chicken’ – Hamilton from Holland featuring Thiago Rabello & Salomão Soares

‘Bembé’ – Iván ‘Melon’ Lewis & The Cuban Swing Express

‘Semblanzas’ – William Maestre Big Band

‘I Missed You Too!’ – Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera (sextet meeting).

Best singer-songwriter album

‘The best years’ – Joaquina

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Land of promises’ – Maréh

‘The tightrope walker’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto.

Best singer-songwriter song

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘The root’ – Valeria Castro

‘1,200’ – Kilometers – Nine

‘If they kill me’ – Silvana Estrada

‘Your story’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto.

Best song in Portuguese language

‘Intimate algorithm’ – Criolo, Ney Matogrosso

‘Do acaso’ – Alice Caymmi featuring Chico César

‘Num world of peace’ – Djavan

‘How about um samba?’ – (Tiago Iorc).

Best urban interpretation in Portuguese language

‘Da favela pro asfalto’ – Àttøøxxá & Carlinhos Brown

‘Friend’s Notice’ – GIULIA BE

‘Distopia’ – Planet Hemp Featuring Criolo

‘Good Vibe’ – Filipe Ret, Dallass, Caio Luccas.

Best northern music album

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Family & Friends’ – Grandma Irma Silva

‘Out of Series’ – La Energía Norteña

‘Milk Fang’ – Carin León

‘There are levels (Deluxe)’ – Los Rieleros del Norte.

Best ranchera music album (mariachi)

‘You sing with the heart (Deluxe)’ – Majo Aguilar

‘Hand embroidery’ – Ana Bárbara

‘It only dies if it is forgotten’ – Adriel Favela

‘Heireros’ – Mariachi Herencia de México

‘Outlaw EP2’ – Christian Nodal.

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Alaska’ – Camilo and Grupo Firme

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘The next one’ – Kany García and Christian Nodal

‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny.

Best Band Music Album

‘From now on’ – Good luck Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

‘Made in Mexico… Magic’ – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

‘Point and Apart’ – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

‘A Cup for Every Queen (Deluxe)’ – Nathan Galante

‘1,500 pedas’ – La Adictiva

‘I’d rather be with you (Deluxe)’ – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho.

Best pop/rock album

‘The devil in the body’ – Alex Anwandter

‘Advanced trench’ – Babasónico

‘The little man from the sea’ – León Gieco

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tripolar’ – You Point It Out to Me

‘Say goodbye to everyone’ – Juan Pablo Vega.

song of the year

‘Friends’ – Pablo Alborán and María Becerra

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘NASA’ – Camilo & Alejandro Sanz

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Un x100to’ – Grupo Frontera with Bad Bunny.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Pleasures and sins’ – Vanesa Martín.

Best alternative song

‘Eaves/Pompeii’ – La Vida Boheme

‘Radiant Scar’ – El David Aguilar

‘The Dark Side of the Heart’ – Dante Spinetta

‘Traguito’ – iLe & Mon Laferte.

best rock song

‘Predators’ – From Earth

‘The floor is lava’ – Everything Appears Normal and An Espil & Evlay

‘Tiger’s Milk’ – Diamante Eléctrico and Adrián Quesada

‘The dogs’ – Arde Bogotá, composer.

Best rock album

‘Extreme intimate – 30 years’ – ANIMA L

‘Cowboys of the A3’ – Arde Bogotá

‘Of the Earth III’ – Of the Earth

‘Dopelganga’ – Eruca Sativa

‘Only D’ Lira’ – Molotov.

Best samba album

‘Black Opera’ – Martinho da Vila

‘Resenha do Mumu’ – Mumuzinho

‘Desse Jeito’ – Maria Rita

‘My name is Thiago André (Ao Vivo)’ – Thiaguinho.

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘The Fourth Leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Beautiful humans Vol.1’ – Alemor

‘From the inside out’ – Camilo

‘Your story’ – Julieta Venegas.

best pop song

‘I dance for you’ – Monsieur Periné

‘With you’ – Sebastián Yatra and Pablo Alborán

‘Let me cry for you’ – Paula Arenas and Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira.

Composer of the year

Best sertaneja music album

‘Ao Vivo no Radio City Music Hall Nova Iorque’ – Chitãozinho & Xororó

‘Daniel 40 Years Celebrates João Paulo & Daniel’ – Daniel

‘É Simples Assim (Ao Vivo)’ – Jorge & Mateus

‘Reais Decrees’ – Marília Mendonça

Best rock or alternative music album in Portuguese language

‘Não Me Esperare Na Estação’ – Lô Borges

‘Jardineiros’ – Planet Hemp

‘My Outline’ – Rachel Reis

‘Extraordinary Abilities’ – Tulipa Ruiz

‘Olho Furta-Cor’ – Titás.

Record of the year

‘It’s not that I miss you’ – Christina Aguilera

‘Road and blanket’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Let me cry for you’ – Paula Arenas and Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘While I heal my heart’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘The formula’ – Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Roadrunner’ – Alejandro Sanz and Danny Ocean.

Album of the year

‘The Fourth Leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘From the inside to the outside’ – Camilo

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade