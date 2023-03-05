One of the most anticipated events in the world returns! Find out all the details of the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 and where to watch it LIVE.

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 kick off this Saturday March 4 and summon the most famous artists worldwide. Therefore, if you are looking Where to see the event and what channels Tune in, you’re in the right place. Also remember that you can vote for your favorite person in a way ON-LINEknow the official list of nominees and more coverage details LIVE HEREI in The Republic. Take note!

When are the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023?

As we pointed out above, the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 start date is this Saturday, March 4 at The AngelsUnited States, from Microsoft Theater of that country.

What time does the Kids’ Choice Award 2023 start?

Below we offer you the schedule guide in Peru and other countries, according to the place you are:

Peru: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

Mexico: 7.30 p.m.

Argentina: 10.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 9:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.30 pm

Where to watch the Kids’ Choice Award 2023 LIVE for free?

The Kids’ Choice Award 2023 will be broadcast on the Nickelodeon channel and Pluto TV. The Republic will provide exclusive MINUTE BY MINUTE coverage of all the details.

How to vote in the Kids’ Choice Award 2023?

Do you want to support your favorite artist? So you can cast your vote online and at no cost.

Enter the official Nickelodeon website: https://kca.mundonick.com/vota/

Choose your favorite artist in each category

Ready!

Kids’ Choice Awards: Official List of Nominees

female artist

Adele

Beyonce

Billie Elish

Cardi B.

Lady Gaga

lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

male artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

kendrick lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

children’s tv show

“Are you afraid of the Dark?”

“High school musical: the Musical and the Series”

“Ms. Marvel”

“Raven’s House”

“That Girl Lay Lay”

“The fairly odd parents: fairly odd”

“The mighty duck: game changers”

“The really loud house”

Band

5 Seconds of Summer

black Eyed Peas

blackpink

bts

Imagine Dragons

One Republic

Panic! at the Disco

paramore

family tv show

“Cobra-kai”

“icarly”

“Obi Wan Kenobi”

“She-Hulk: attorney at law”

“Stranger Things”

“Merlin”

“Young rock”

Young Sheldon

animated show

“Jurassic world camp cretaceous”

“rugrats”

“Sponge Bob”

“Teen Titans Go”

“The loud house”

“The Smurfs”

Voice for Animated Movie (Female)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, “The Bad Guys”)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, “Lightyear”)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, “Puss in Boots 2”)

Sandra Oh (Ming, “Red”)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, “Minions: A Villain Is Born”)

Voice for Animated Movie (Male)

Andy Samberg (Dale, “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, “Lightyear”)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, “DC League of super-pets”)

Kevin Hart (Ace, “DC League of super-pets”)

Steve Carell (Gru, “Minions: A Villain Is Born”)

Reality Show

“America’s funniest home videos”

“America’s Got Talent”

“American ninja warrior”

“Floor is lava”

“Junior MasterChef”

“The masked singer”

Favorite song

“About damn time” – Lizzo

“Anti Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As it was” – Harry Styles

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“First class” – Jack Harlow

“I ain’t worried”- OneRepublic

“Lift me up” – Rihanna

favorite collaboration

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

“Don’t you worry” – Black Eyed Peas, featuring David Guetta, Shakira

“I like you (A happier song)” – Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

“Numb” – Marshmello, featuring Khalid

“Stay with me” – Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Dua Lipa

new favorite artist

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

favorite album

“Dawn FM” – The Weeknd

“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled

“Harry’s house” – Harry Styles

“Midnights (3am edition)” – Taylor Swift

“Renaissance” – Beyonce

“Special” – Lizzo

internet artist

Bella Poarch

Dixie D’Amelio

jojo siwa

Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez

That girl Lay Lay

global artist

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalia (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

favorite creator

Addison Rae

charli d’amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Gracie’s corner

Kids Diana show

Miranda sings

internet family

“FGTeeV”

ninja kidz tv

Ohana adventure family

“The bucket list family”

“The royalty family”

“The Williams family”

female athlete

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

simon biles

venus williams

male athlete

Lebron James

Lionel Messi

patrick mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

celebrity mascot

dexter lipa hadid

Dodger Evans

gino chopra jonas

Olivia Benson Swift

Piggy Lou Bieber

big toulouse

Favorite book

“Cat kid comic club book series”

“Diary of a wimpy kid book series”

“Five nights at Freddy’s book series”

“Harry Potter book series”

“The adventures of captain Underpants books series”

“The bad guys book series”

favorite video game