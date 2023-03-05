One of the most anticipated events in the world returns! Find out all the details of the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 and where to watch it LIVE.
The Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 kick off this Saturday March 4 and summon the most famous artists worldwide. Therefore, if you are looking Where to see the event and what channels Tune in, you’re in the right place. Also remember that you can vote for your favorite person in a way ON-LINEknow the official list of nominees and more coverage details LIVE HEREI in The Republic. Take note!
Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: ONLINE broadcast from Peru
The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards feature 31 categories. Photo: Nickelodeon
When are the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023?
As we pointed out above, the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 start date is this Saturday, March 4 at The AngelsUnited States, from Microsoft Theater of that country.
What time does the Kids’ Choice Award 2023 start?
Below we offer you the schedule guide in Peru and other countries, according to the place you are:
- Peru: 8.30 p.m.
- Colombia: 8.30 p.m.
- Mexico: 7.30 p.m.
- Argentina: 10.30 p.m.
- Chile: 10.30 p.m.
- Ecuador: 8.30 p.m.
- Venezuela: 9.30 p.m.
- Puerto Rico: 9:30 p.m.
- Dominican Republic: 9.30 pm
Where to watch the Kids’ Choice Award 2023 LIVE for free?
The Kids’ Choice Award 2023 will be broadcast on the Nickelodeon channel and Pluto TV. The Republic will provide exclusive MINUTE BY MINUTE coverage of all the details.
How to vote in the Kids’ Choice Award 2023?
Do you want to support your favorite artist? So you can cast your vote online and at no cost.
- Enter the official Nickelodeon website: https://kca.mundonick.com/vota/
- Choose your favorite artist in each category
- Ready!
Kids’ Choice Awards: Official List of Nominees
female artist
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Billie Elish
- Cardi B.
- Lady Gaga
- lizzo
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
male artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- kendrick lamar
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
children’s tv show
- “Are you afraid of the Dark?”
- “High school musical: the Musical and the Series”
- “Ms. Marvel”
- “Raven’s House”
- “That Girl Lay Lay”
- “The fairly odd parents: fairly odd”
- “The mighty duck: game changers”
- “The really loud house”
Band
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- black Eyed Peas
- blackpink
- bts
- Imagine Dragons
- One Republic
- Panic! at the Disco
- paramore
family tv show
- “Cobra-kai”
- “icarly”
- “Obi Wan Kenobi”
- “She-Hulk: attorney at law”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Merlin”
- “Young rock”
- Young Sheldon
animated show
- “Jurassic world camp cretaceous”
- “rugrats”
- “Sponge Bob”
- “Teen Titans Go”
- “The loud house”
- “The Smurfs”
Voice for Animated Movie (Female)
- Awkwafina (Tarantula, “The Bad Guys”)
- Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, “Lightyear”)
- Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, “Puss in Boots 2”)
- Sandra Oh (Ming, “Red”)
- Selena Gomez (Mavis, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)
- Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, “Minions: A Villain Is Born”)
Voice for Animated Movie (Male)
- Andy Samberg (Dale, “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”)
- Andy Samberg (Jonathan, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)
- Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, “Lightyear”)
- Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, “DC League of super-pets”)
- Kevin Hart (Ace, “DC League of super-pets”)
- Steve Carell (Gru, “Minions: A Villain Is Born”)
Reality Show
- “America’s funniest home videos”
- “America’s Got Talent”
- “American ninja warrior”
- “Floor is lava”
- “Junior MasterChef”
- “The masked singer”
Favorite song
- “About damn time” – Lizzo
- “Anti Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “As it was” – Harry Styles
- “Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift
- “Break My Soul” – Beyonce
- “First class” – Jack Harlow
- “I ain’t worried”- OneRepublic
- “Lift me up” – Rihanna
favorite collaboration
- “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran
- “Don’t you worry” – Black Eyed Peas, featuring David Guetta, Shakira
- “I like you (A happier song)” – Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
- “Numb” – Marshmello, featuring Khalid
- “Stay with me” – Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
- “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Dua Lipa
new favorite artist
- Devon Cole
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- joji
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Nicky Youre
favorite album
- “Dawn FM” – The Weeknd
- “GOD DID” – DJ Khaled
- “Harry’s house” – Harry Styles
- “Midnights (3am edition)” – Taylor Swift
- “Renaissance” – Beyonce
- “Special” – Lizzo
internet artist
- Bella Poarch
- Dixie D’Amelio
- jojo siwa
- Oliver Tree
- Stephen Sanchez
- That girl Lay Lay
global artist
- Bad Bunny (Latin America)
- BLACKPINK (Asia)
- Harry Styles (UK)
- Rosalia (Europe)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Wizkid (Africa)
favorite creator
- Addison Rae
- charli d’amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Gracie’s corner
- Kids Diana show
- Miranda sings
internet family
- “FGTeeV”
- ninja kidz tv
- Ohana adventure family
- “The bucket list family”
- “The royalty family”
- “The Williams family”
female athlete
- Candace Parker
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- simon biles
- venus williams
male athlete
- Lebron James
- Lionel Messi
- patrick mahomes
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
celebrity mascot
- dexter lipa hadid
- Dodger Evans
- gino chopra jonas
- Olivia Benson Swift
- Piggy Lou Bieber
- big toulouse
Favorite book
- “Cat kid comic club book series”
- “Diary of a wimpy kid book series”
- “Five nights at Freddy’s book series”
- “Harry Potter book series”
- “The adventures of captain Underpants books series”
- “The bad guys book series”
favorite video game
- “Adopt Me!”
- “brookhaven2
- “Just Dance 20232
- “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope”
- “Minecraft”
- Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet
