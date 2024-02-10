Where to watch 'The House of the Famous Colombia' LIVE? Broadcast channel and official LINK

On the Colombian television scene, a new reality show is emerging as the center of audience attention. 'The house of the famous: Colombia' promises to entertain viewers with a dynamic format full of surprises. This program becomes the focus of interest not only for its content, but also for the diversity of its participants, who will test their coexistence under the same roof.

With the premiere just around the corner, many are wondering how and where they will be able to follow each of the episodes of this reality show. Here we provide you with all the necessary information so that you do not miss a single detail of 'The House of the Famous Colombia'.

Where to see 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

Interest in this new reality show is increasing. The expectation grows day by day among followers of entertainment programs in Colombia. The reality show 'The house of the famous Colombia' can be seen both on the channel RCN on open television como for the platform VIX in streaming. Thus, viewers will be able to enjoy the program from anywhere and with any device.

What channel broadcasts 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

For fans of television entertainment, knowing which channel the program will air on is essential. Viewers will be able to see the celebrities enter the program live through the ViX signal. In addition, the RCN Channel will broadcast the episodes of the reality show live.

How to watch 'The House of the Famous' LIVE ONLINE? official LINK

In the digital age, many prefer the convenience of watching their favorite shows online. Here we explain how to follow 'The House of the Famous Colombia' through the internet and we provide you with the official link so you don't miss anything.

United States: 4:00 pm (PT), 5:00 pm (MT), 6:00 pm (CT), 7:00 pm (ET)

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 6.00 pm

Peru, United States ET, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela, Canada, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Bolivia:8.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil: 9.00 pm

What is 'The House of the Famous Colombia' about?

'The house of the famous Colombia' It's not just another reality show on television. This show offers a unique mix of drama, competition and entertainment. In this reality television show, the contestants have to demonstrate their ability to adapt, plan and charisma to face the difficulties of life together and weekly tests, while the public watches and judges their actions.

The facilities of 'The House of the Famous'. Photo: Instagram/The House of the Famous

Who will be in 'The House of the Famous' Colombia?

'The house of the famous Colombia'will have in its ranks great figures from the entertainment scene. These are Martha Isabel Bolaños ('Pupuchurra'), Diana Ángel (actress of 'Francisco, the mathematician'), Sebastián Gutiérrez (actor of Rigo), Natalia Segura ('La Segura'), Julián Trujillo (actor of 'Nurses') , Miguel Melfi, Ornella Sierra ('La Barbie costeña'), Omar Murillo, José Miel and Camilo Díaz ('Culotauro').

