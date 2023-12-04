We are just under 24 hours away from the reveal of the next Grand Theft Auto. While there are still many doubts about the future of the series, one of the biggest questions about this first trailer already has an answer. At the moment, The premiere of this trailer is now available, which reveals exactly how long the first look at GTA VI.

Considering that the official revelation of Grand Theft Auto VI will take place tomorrow, Rockstar’s official YouTube channel already shared the premiere of this trailer, which will last only 91 seconds. This may not be a long time, but let’s remember that this is just the first look at the next game in the series.

Let us remember that rumors have indicated that during The Game Awards next Thursday, Rockstar would also present us with a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, which would be focused on the gameplay of this installment, while the reveal trailer would give us a general look at this world, its characters and story.

We remind you that The official reveal of the next Grand Theft Auto will take place tomorrow, December 5, at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time), and you can enjoy complete coverage here on Atomix. On related topics, this is the most recent leak of the game. Likewise, this would be the size of the map for this delivery.

Tomorrow will be an extremely interesting day. The revelation of GTA VI It is something that many have been waiting for years, and if the release date is also shared, then we could be facing the first candidate for the Game of the Year of 2024.

