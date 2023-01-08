The Golden Globes 2023 LIVE they have everything ready to reward the best of television and cinema in a gala that promises to be the most competitive in recent years. Among the main nominees for this new installment are popular Netflix series such as “Better call Saul”, “Merlina” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, as well as the films “Avatar: The Water Path”, “Pinocchio” of Guillermo del Toro and more. Where to watch the ceremony and which channels will broadcast the event?
When will the 2023 Golden Globes be held?
The Golden Globe 2023 will take place next Tuesday, January 10 at The Beverly Hilton, located in the state of California. The ceremony will reward the most popular films and series of the past year in a gala that promises excitement.
What time do the 2023 Golden Globes start?
The appointment for the Golden Globes 2023 varies according to the schedule by country. For example, for countries like Peru and Colombia, the ceremony starts at 8:00 pm Here below we leave you the complete guide:
- Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala: 7.00 pm
- Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Cuba: 8.00 pm
- Chile, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 9.00 pm
- Venezuela, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil: 10.00 pm
- Spain: 2.00 am (Wednesday, January 11)
Golden Globes 2023: streaming channels
The Golden Globes 2023 LIVE can be seen from the official NBC channel in the United States region. In the case of Latin America, the event will be broadcast by the TNT signal, in which the gala has usually been televised for a couple of years.
How to watch the Golden Globes 2023 live online?
You can watch the Golden Globes 2023 LIVE and ONLINE from the Peacock application in case you are within US territory. Also, if you are in Latin America, you can follow the ceremony from TNT GO.
