The film “Sound of Freedom”, originally known in their language as “Sound of Freedom”, generated a lot of expectation for the theme it deals with, making it a potential premiere this year. It has already been seen in theaters in the United States since last July 4, precisely the date on which the American giant celebrates its independence. If you do not want to wait for it to appear in theaters and prefer to go ahead, here we share some streaming platforms where you can enjoy this movie.

On which streaming platforms will we see “Sound of Freedom”?

So far it remains an unknown what will be the first platforms in which this film starring Jim Caviezel will be available. However, it was learned that Netflix and Amazon Prime, universal platforms, have rejected the first proposal to obtain distribution rights due to the sensitive subject and message it entails.

What are the criticisms that “Sound of freedom” is receiving?

Several US media They gave their opinion about this film production and its heartbreaking and exciting content. These are the main appreciations collected:

Wall Street Journal: "Nothing in Sound of Liberty fits Hollywood's calculations for a summer movie. Its proponents are touting it as a movie Hollywood didn't want to release to begin with."

Variety: "In a conventional pulp way, we've gotten a glimpse into the heart of darkness. We've seen something about our world that makes the desire to 'take action' seem like more than just an action movie gesture."

Suindependent: "It's a harrowing dive into the world of human trafficking, but despite the awkwardness of the subject matter, it never takes the exploitative path, and somehow manages to be hopeful and optimistic thanks mostly to the elegant but unwavering, directed by Alejandro Monteverde".

What did Mel Gibson say about “Sound of Freedom”?

The famous filmmaker and producer, Mel Gibson, was part of the campaign to promote this film. Let’s remember that together with Jim Caviezel was part of “The Passion of the Christ” in 2004, in which the actor played the same Jesus of Nazareth.

“One of the most disturbing problems in the world today is the human traffic. And particularly the child trafficking. They are our future and the first step to eradicate this crime is awareness,” he said in a video on the account of the film’s producer, the Mexican Eduardo Verástegui.

For what public is “Sound of freedom” directed?

This production has no target audiences to young children, since the story centers on a former agent of the United States Government. Therefore, it is not recommended to carry children under 16 years of age alone.

