Where to watch the films nominated for the 2025 Goya Awards

The countdown begins for the most important night of the year for Spanish cinema. The 2025 Goya Awards ceremony will be held in Granada on February 8 and we already know the nominated films. The 47 starts as a favorite, competing for a total of 14 statuettes, followed by The infiltrator and Second prize with 13 and 11 nominations respectively. The next roomwithout a nomination for best film, is up for ten awards.

Once the Goya candidates are announced, catching up by watching the main titles is usually a common task for many viewers. However, taking into account the large number of platforms that exist and that some films are still in theaters, finding them may not be an easy task. Therefore, here is a guide so you don’t get lost.

‘The 47’

The film with the most Goya 2025 nominations is still in theaters, so it is still possible to go see it in some of its multiple sessions. However, it will not take long to reach digital platforms either. Starting January 10, Marcel Barrena’s film based on real events can also be enjoyed on Movistar Plus+.

‘The infiltrator’

The story of the woman who infiltrated the bowels of ETA for eight years has become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, so it is still available in a large part of the country’s cinemas. That is why there is still no exact date for the arrival of Arantxa Echevarria’s film on digital platforms, but it is known that, when it does, it will do so with Movistar Plus+.

‘Second prize’

He biopic of Los Planetas directed by Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez is another of the great favorites in these Goya after winning the Biznaga de Oro at the Malaga Festival. It premiered in theaters on May 24 and can be seen on Movistar Plus+ since September. It can also be rented on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

‘The room next door’

Almodóvar gave Spanish cinema its long-awaited Golden Lion in Venice with his first feature film shot entirely in English. Touching on topics such as euthanasia, the film continues to be shown in movie theaters, so viewers should have no problem watching it. Movistar Plus+ will arrive on January 17.

‘The Red Virgin’

He thriller Paula Ortiz’s psychological was on the billboard since September 27. Now, although it is no longer being shown in theaters, it is possible to see it on Prime Video. It is up for nine statuettes, highlighting the nomination for best direction and best supporting actress, so it could be one of the big surprises of the season.

‘House in flames’

After spending the entire summer in theaters and most of the fall, Dani de la Orden’s comedy-drama is now on streaming platforms. streaming. The film arrived on Netflix on October 23 and faces the Goya gala in February with up to eight nominations.

‘The blue star’

The great debut of the Goya 2025, which will fight to win the statuette for best film, can be seen for months on Movistar Plus+. Javier Macipe’s feature film debut, which travels back to the ’90s to tell the story of a famous Spanish rocker, premiered in theaters in February.

‘Frame’

The film by Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño has been one of the most talked about titles in the last stretch of the year, so it is no surprise that it is still in theaters. He thriller biographical story about the Spanish trade unionist Enric Marco Batlle will premiere on Movistar Plus+ in the coming weeks, but the date is not yet known.

‘I am Nevenka’

Icíar Bollaín’s drama based on real events about Nevenka Fernández hit theaters on September 27, but its presence in theaters is now very limited, with some sessions at Renoir Princesa (Madrid). Although it is not yet known when it will premiere on Movistar Plus+, it is expected that its incorporation into the platform’s catalog will not take long. The director recently participated in a meeting in the editorial office of elDiario.es with the newspaper’s members.

‘The sparkles’

Pilar Palomero returned to Spanish cinemas with a work about love and loss on October 4. Its premiere is scheduled soon on Movistar Plus+, but if the viewer prefers to enjoy it in cinemas, it is still possible to see it in one of the screenings that are taking place at Cinestudio D’or (Valencia), Renoir Plaza España (Madrid) and Sala Berlanga ( Madrid).