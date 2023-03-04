The Copa Libertadores 2023, officially known as Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2023, will be the sixty-fourth edition of the most important club tournament in South America, organized by Conmebol.
Teams from ten South American countries participate: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. The tournament champion will play in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2024 Inter-American Cup and the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana.
The winners of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will earn the right to play the 2023 Copa Sudamericana winners in the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana. They will also automatically qualify for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. . flamenco They are the defending champions. The tournament started on February 7 and will end on November 11, 2023.
In almost the entire American continent, Disney has the rights to broadcast the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores on television: it broadcasts it through the different ESPN and Fox Sports channels it owns, as well as through the paid streaming platform Star +.
However, in the case of the United States, South American soccer fans will be able to watch this tournament through pay TV services, beIN Sports, and by streaming through fuboTV.
