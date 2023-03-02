The Copa del Rey of this edition is about to come to an end and the penultimate stretch has already entered. One of the most anticipated games will be played tomorrow and it will be the Spanish Classic between real Madrid and Barcelona.
This instance will be the only one with round-trip matches, it is decorated with the first match at the Santiago Bernabéu, which will start at 2:00 p.m.
Both squads will seek to take advantage of this first match in the first leg, so that in the second leg, which will be held next Wednesday, April 5, they can arrive calmer and thus have a foot and a half in the grand final of the contest.
It should be noted that the Blaugranas are the top winners of this tournament with a total of 31 titles and 11 runners-up; For their part, the Merengues have 19 titles in their showcase, as well as 19 runner-ups in the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona’s most recent title in this tournament came in 2021, when they beat Athletic Club resoundingly in the grand final by a 4-0 win.
As far as the madridistas are concerned, their last championship in the cup tournament was in 2014, achieving glory by beating Barcelona 2-1.
You can enjoy the game through the signal ESPN+as well as in the live stream of the platform Peacock which will be available in both languages.
