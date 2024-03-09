The arrival of the 2024 Oscar Awards always generates great expectations worldwide. This Sunday, March 10, marks the day movie buffs have been waiting for, as the 96th ceremony will take place at the iconic Dolby Theater in Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California, United States.

However, for Chile it will be different. The novelty this year is that two productions from that country will compete for statuettes in two categories. These are 'The Infinite Memory', by Maite Alberdi, nominated for best documentary, and the film 'El conde', by Pablo Larraín, which competes in the best photography category. Therefore, if you are in the southern territory, we will tell you through which platform you can watch the Oscars 2024 from the comfort of your home.

Where to see the 2024 Oscar Awards in Chile?

Everything will begin at 6:00 p.m. in Chile with the broadcast of the red carpet of the Oscars 2024, on Sunday, March 10. This part of the event can be seen through the channels AND! Entertainment and TNT Channel for all of Latin America.

The main ceremony of the Oscars, which will start at 7:00 p.m. in Chile, it can be tuned through CNN Chile and TNT on pay television. In addition, it will be available on the platform streaming HBO Max and on the website www.oscarg.com.

The event will bring together the world's top film stars from the past year, and will feature Emmy-winning host and producer Jimmy Kimmel, who will host for the fourth time.

There is already a confirmed channel to watch the 2024 Oscars in Chile. Photo: The third

What time do the 2024 Oscars start in Latin America?

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Brazil – 10:00 p.m.

Chile – 7:00 p.m.

Colombia – 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica – 6:00 p.m.

Cuba – 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador – 6:00 p.m.

Guatemala – 6:00 p.m.

Mexico – 6:00 p.m.

Panama – 7:00 p.m.

Peru – 7:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic – 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 7:30 p.m.

Which films are the most nominated for the 2024 Oscars?

Yes ok 'Oppenheimer' It is the most nominated film Oscar 2024 (13), does not lead much distance from its competitors, since the top 3 of the films with the most nominations are completed by 'Poor creatures' and 'The Moon Killers', with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively. The three films coincide in categories such as best film, best supporting actor, best costume design, best director, best editing, best soundtrack and best production design.

For its part, the biggest disappointment of the 2024 Oscar Awards was 'Barbie'. The film directed by Greta Gerwig obtained only 8 nominations, among which Margot Robbie did not appear for best actress, something that generated a lot of surprise among lovers of the seventh art and caused thousands of people to show their anger on social networks. 'Barbie' is nominated for best film, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best costume design, best original song (x2), best production design and best adapted screenplay.