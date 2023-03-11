A new edition of the Oscars is about to take place on Sunday, March 12. The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States. The most anticipated international film gala of each year once again brings together nominees who will parade down the red carpet prior to the award ceremony.

There are several films that seek to emerge victorious in the main categories, in this new edition of the Oscars. In this note, we tell you how to watch the Oscars from Spain. Find out what time, where to see the gala and all the details.

Where to see The Oscars 2023 Online from Spain?

Do not miss the award ceremony that promises to be one of the most exciting. Next, we share the following alternatives to see the Oscar Awards.

Movistar Events

Movistar Plus

What time does the 2023 Oscars start?

The event will be broadcast at 1:00 a.m. Monday March 13 due to the time difference that exists with the United States. It is important to note that the announced schedule is valid for Spain.

What movies were nominated for the 2023 Oscars?