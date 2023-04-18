













Where to watch the Demon Slayer movie online: Kimetsu no Yaiba from 2023 | EarthGamer

At the moment it is not available as is but there is a way to see it and in a perfectly legal way. This is because this film would actually be a compilation of the anime for TV.

What happens is that this tape includes the last two episodes of the second season, while it includes the first of the third. Together they make up the film that hit theaters and these are available on Crunchyroll.

In this video service you can search for them and watch them continuously to experience the same thing that many have seen before in theaters. Its duration as a whole is quite similar to that of a traditional animated film.

Fountain: ufotable.

The movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2023 comprises episodes 10 and 11 of the second season.

The first is ‘I will not give up!’which lasts 23 minutes, while the second is ‘Even if we reincarnate’which spans 32 minutes.

Regarding the third, it has the title ‘Someone’s Dream’, which lasts for 49 minutes. In total we are talking about 104 minutes that are well worth enjoying at home.

How successful was the 2023 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie?

The idea of ​​bringing together the last two episodes of the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and the first of the third was very successful.

So much so that until the end of its exhibition it grossed $56.1 million dollars worldwide at the box office.

Its premiere in Japan was on February 3, 2023, and then it reached other countries, including Mexico. In the case of the Mexican Republic, it was very well received by anime fans.

Fountain: ufotable.

To such a degree that the organizers of Konnichiwa! they had to add exhibition dates due to the great demand from the Mexican public.

The same can be said of other Latin American countries where it hit theaters. So all the excitement of the end of the second and the beginning of the third can be relived by watching the episodes mentioned above.

That’s in the comfort of their homes on Crunchyroll, where they’re available and where the ones that follow will keep coming.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba We have more video game information at EarthGamer.