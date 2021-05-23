Everything is ready for the delivery of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. These awards recognize the best of the music industry. The event will be held at the Microsoft Theater of the Angels. The responsible for bringing the images in the United States will be the television network NBC, while in Latin American countries it can be seen through TNT Y TNT Series.

The gala is full of expectations, since, in addition to rewarding various bands and artists for their work throughout the year and recognizing the trajectory of others, it will feature great shows that promise to have fans glued to their screen.

When are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

The celebration of recognition of commercial music from around the world is this Sunday, May 23 . The appointment will be held in the United States.

Billboard Music Awards 2021: schedules

Costa Rica: 6.00 pm

Honduras: 6.00 pm

Guatemala: 6.00 pm

Nicaragua: 6.00 pm

El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Canada: 7.00 pm

USA : 7.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain, Germany, Italy and France: Monday, May 24 at 1.00 am

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Streaming Channel

To be aware of the awards, the winners and the performances that will take place at the Billboard Music Awards in its 2021 edition, you must know which are the official transmission channels.

USA: NBC channel

Latin America: TNT and TNT Series channels.

These are the TNT channels for Latin nations:

Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

Claro TV (Peru) : Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD).

DirecTV (Peru) : Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).

TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD).

Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)

VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD).

GTD Manquehue / Telsur (Chile) : Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD).

Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).

Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

Cablevisión (Argentina) : Channel 46 (Analog) and Channel 306 (Digital / HD).

Movistar TV (Argentina) : Channel 305 (HD).

Cablevisión Flow (Argentina) : Channel 306 (HD).

Claro TV (Argentina) : Channel 309.

Sky (Mexico) : Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD).

Star TV (Mexico): Channel 415.

Izzi (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD).

Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD).

Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).

Where to see the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

The signals to be able to see the BBMAs ceremony in its 28th edition is the television network NBC in the United States. However, if you are in Latin American countries, you will have to tune into the TNT signal (102 Movistar TV and 702 from Claro for residents of Peru).

How to watch TNT LIVE ONLINE?

To see TNT LIVE, connect to the channel according to the country where you reside. In Peru they are channels 102 of Movistar and 702 of Claro.

Also, in Latin America, TNT offers a special live streaming service from where you can watch the Billboard Music Awards with your mobile device. You just have to enter the channel’s website and download the application TNT GO.

TNT in the Google Play Store for Android

TNT on the Apple App Store for iOS.

How to watch NBC LIVE?

The NBC screens in its open signal will broadcast the awards gala for commercial music for the United States. However, cable services that have acquired the signal will also pass the event.

Sky: Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD)

Star TV: Channel 415

Izzi: Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Megacable: Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD)

Tigo: Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Best artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd.

Best New Artist

Gabby barrett

Doja cat

Jack harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave.

Best Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift.

Best Duo / Group

AC DC

AJR

Bts

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5.

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post malone

Taylor Swift.

Top streaming songs artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Top song sales artist

Justin Bieber

Bts

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan wallen

The Weeknd.

Top radio songs artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd.

Top R&B artist

Jhene aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Female Artist

Top rap artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke.

Top male rap artist

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke.

Top female rap artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie.

Top Country Artist

Gabby barrett

Kane brown

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Country Male Artist

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby barrett

Maren morris

Carrie Underwood.

Top country duo / group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae.

Top rock artist

AC DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty one pilots.

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna.

Top male latin artist

Top female latin artist

Top Latin duo / group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The Two Carnales.

Top dance / electronic artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Table.

Christian Top Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams.

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West.

Top Social Artist

BLACKPINK

Bts

Ariana Grande

SB19

SEVENTEEN.

Top Billboard 200 album

Legends never die – Juice WRLD

My turn – Lil Baby

Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke

Folklore – Taylor Swift

After hours – The Weeknd.

Best R&B Album

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Slime & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug

Hot pink – Doja Cat

It was good until it wasn’t – Kehlani

After hours – The Weeknd.

Best Rap Album

Blame it on baby – DaBaby

Legends never die – Juice Wrld

My turn – Lil Baby

Eternal atake – Lil Uzi Vert

Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke.

Best Country Album

Goldmine – Gabby Barrett

Southside – Sam Hunt

Starting over – Chris Stapleton

My gift – Carrie Underwood

Dangerous: the double album – Morgan Wallen.

Best Rock Album

Power up – AC / DC

Plastic hearts – Miley Cyrus

Dreamland – Glass Animals

Tickets to my downfall – Machine Gun Kelly

Letter to you – Bruce Springsteen.

Best Latin Album

Emmanuel – Anuel AA

The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny

Those that were not going to leave – Bad Bunny

Yhlqmdlg – Bad Bunny

Colors – J Balvin.

Best Dance / Electronic Album

Carte blanche – DJ Snake

Gravity – Gryffin

Golden hour – Kygo

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Disco – Kylie Minogue.

Best Christian Album

Peace – Bethel Music

Grave into gardens – Elevation Worship

My gift – Carrie Underwood

Holy water – We The Kingdom

Rescue story – Zach Williams.

Best Gospel Album

I am – Koryn Hawthorne

Royalty: live at the ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick city vol. 3 part 1 – Maverick City Music

Maverick city vol. 3 part 2 – Maverick City Music

Kierra- Kierra Sheard.

Top song on the Hot 100

“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Top streaming song

“WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Life is good” – Future ft. Drake

“What’s poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Top selling song

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Dynamite” – BTS

“WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Top radio song

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa

“Adore you” – Harry Styles

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Top collaboration

“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“What’s poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Best R&B Song

“BS” – Jhené Aiko ft. HER

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber ft. Quavo

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Say so” – Doja Cat

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Best rap song

“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

“WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“What’s poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion.

Best Country Song

“Got what I got” – Jason Aldean

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett

“One of them girls” – Lee Brice

“Chasin ‘you” – Morgan Wallen

“More than my hometown” – Morgan Wallen.

Best rock song

“Bang” – AJR

“Monsters” – All Time Low ft. Blackbear

“Heat waves” – Glass Animals

“My ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear

“Level of concern” – Twenty one pilots.

Best Latin Song

“I dog alone” – Bad Bunny

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Ritmo (bad boys for life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Hawaii” – Maluma & The Weeknd

“Caramelo” – Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.

Best Dance / Electronic Song

“Stupid love” – ​​Lady Gaga

“Rain on me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Saint Jhn

“Ily (I love you baby)” – Surf Mesa ft. Emilee

“Breaking me” – Topic & A7S.

Best Christian Song

“Graves into gardens” – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon lake

“Together” – King & Country, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly

“The blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship

“Famous for (I believe)” – Tauren Wells ft. Jenn johnson

“There was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.

Best Gospel Song

“Speak to me” – Koryn Hawthorne

“Movin ‘on” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

“Thank you for it all” – Marvin Sapp

“We gon ‘be alright” – Tye Tribbett

“Wash us in the blood” – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.