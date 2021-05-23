Everything is ready for the delivery of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. These awards recognize the best of the music industry. The event will be held at the Microsoft Theater of the Angels. The responsible for bringing the images in the United States will be the television network NBC, while in Latin American countries it can be seen through TNT Y TNT Series.
The gala is full of expectations, since, in addition to rewarding various bands and artists for their work throughout the year and recognizing the trajectory of others, it will feature great shows that promise to have fans glued to their screen.
When are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
The celebration of recognition of commercial music from around the world is this Sunday, May 23. The appointment will be held in the United States.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: schedules
- Costa Rica: 6.00 pm
- Honduras: 6.00 pm
- Guatemala: 6.00 pm
- Nicaragua: 6.00 pm
- El Salvador: 6.00 pm
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- Ecuador: 7.00 pm
- Colombia: 7.00 pm
- Mexico: 7.00 pm
- Canada: 7.00 pm
- USA: 7.00 pm
- Bolivia: 8.00 pm
- Venezuela: 8.00 pm
- Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm
- Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm
- Chile: 9.00 pm
- Argentina: 9.00 pm
- Paraguay: 9.00 pm
- Uruguay: 9.00 pm
- Spain, Germany, Italy and France: Monday, May 24 at 1.00 am
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Streaming Channel
To be aware of the awards, the winners and the performances that will take place at the Billboard Music Awards in its 2021 edition, you must know which are the official transmission channels.
- USA: NBC channel
- Latin America: TNT and TNT Series channels.
These are the TNT channels for Latin nations:
- Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).
- Claro TV (Peru): Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD).
- DirecTV (Peru): Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).
- TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD).
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD).
- GTD Manquehue / Telsur (Chile): Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).
- DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).
- Cablevisión (Argentina): Channel 46 (Analog) and Channel 306 (Digital / HD).
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Channel 305 (HD).
- Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Channel 306 (HD).
- Claro TV (Argentina): Channel 309.
- Sky (Mexico): Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD).
- Star TV (Mexico): Channel 415.
- Izzi (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD).
- Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD).
- Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).
Where to see the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
The signals to be able to see the BBMAs ceremony in its 28th edition is the television network NBC in the United States. However, if you are in Latin American countries, you will have to tune into the TNT signal (102 Movistar TV and 702 from Claro for residents of Peru).
How to watch TNT LIVE ONLINE?
To see TNT LIVE, connect to the channel according to the country where you reside. In Peru they are channels 102 of Movistar and 702 of Claro.
Also, in Latin America, TNT offers a special live streaming service from where you can watch the Billboard Music Awards with your mobile device. You just have to enter the channel’s website and download the application TNT GO.
- TNT in the Google Play Store for Android
- TNT on the Apple App Store for iOS.
How to watch NBC LIVE?
The NBC screens in its open signal will broadcast the awards gala for commercial music for the United States. However, cable services that have acquired the signal will also pass the event.
- Sky: Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD)
- Star TV: Channel 415
- Izzi: Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)
- Megacable: Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD)
- Tigo: Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List of Nominees
Best artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Best New Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Doja cat
- Jack harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Best Male Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Best Female Artist
- Billie eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Best Duo / Group
- AC DC
- AJR
- Bts
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Top Hot 100 Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top streaming songs artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top song sales artist
- Justin Bieber
- Bts
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top radio songs artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B artist
- Jhene aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja cat
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Male Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Female Artist
Top rap artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke.
Top male rap artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke.
Top female rap artist
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Top Country Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Kane brown
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Country Female Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Maren morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Top country duo / group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Top rock artist
- AC DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
Top Latin Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Top male latin artist
Top female latin artist
Top Latin duo / group
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- The Two Carnales.
Top dance / electronic artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Table.
Christian Top Artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk franklin
- Koryn hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Top Social Artist
- BLACKPINK
- Bts
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- SEVENTEEN.
Top Billboard 200 album
- Legends never die – Juice WRLD
- My turn – Lil Baby
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke
- Folklore – Taylor Swift
- After hours – The Weeknd.
Best R&B Album
- Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
- Slime & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Hot pink – Doja Cat
- It was good until it wasn’t – Kehlani
- After hours – The Weeknd.
Best Rap Album
- Blame it on baby – DaBaby
- Legends never die – Juice Wrld
- My turn – Lil Baby
- Eternal atake – Lil Uzi Vert
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke.
Best Country Album
- Goldmine – Gabby Barrett
- Southside – Sam Hunt
- Starting over – Chris Stapleton
- My gift – Carrie Underwood
- Dangerous: the double album – Morgan Wallen.
Best Rock Album
- Power up – AC / DC
- Plastic hearts – Miley Cyrus
- Dreamland – Glass Animals
- Tickets to my downfall – Machine Gun Kelly
- Letter to you – Bruce Springsteen.
Best Latin Album
- Emmanuel – Anuel AA
- The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny
- Those that were not going to leave – Bad Bunny
- Yhlqmdlg – Bad Bunny
- Colors – J Balvin.
Best Dance / Electronic Album
- Carte blanche – DJ Snake
- Gravity – Gryffin
- Golden hour – Kygo
- Chromatica – Lady Gaga
- Disco – Kylie Minogue.
Best Christian Album
- Peace – Bethel Music
- Grave into gardens – Elevation Worship
- My gift – Carrie Underwood
- Holy water – We The Kingdom
- Rescue story – Zach Williams.
Best Gospel Album
- I am – Koryn Hawthorne
- Royalty: live at the ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 1 – Maverick City Music
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 2 – Maverick City Music
- Kierra- Kierra Sheard.
Top song on the Hot 100
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Top streaming song
- “WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Life is good” – Future ft. Drake
- “What’s poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Dynamite” – BTS
- “WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Top radio song
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” – Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Top collaboration
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “What’s poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Best R&B Song
- “BS” – Jhené Aiko ft. HER
- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Say so” – Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Best rap song
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “What’s poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion.
Best Country Song
- “Got what I got” – Jason Aldean
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett
- “One of them girls” – Lee Brice
- “Chasin ‘you” – Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” – Morgan Wallen.
Best rock song
- “Bang” – AJR
- “Monsters” – All Time Low ft. Blackbear
- “Heat waves” – Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear
- “Level of concern” – Twenty one pilots.
Best Latin Song
- “I dog alone” – Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Ritmo (bad boys for life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Hawaii” – Maluma & The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” – Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.
Best Dance / Electronic Song
- “Stupid love” – Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Saint Jhn
- “Ily (I love you baby)” – Surf Mesa ft. Emilee
- “Breaking me” – Topic & A7S.
Best Christian Song
- “Graves into gardens” – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon lake
- “Together” – King & Country, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I believe)” – Tauren Wells ft. Jenn johnson
- “There was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.
Best Gospel Song
- “Speak to me” – Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin ‘on” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” – Marvin Sapp
- “We gon ‘be alright” – Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.
Billboard Music Awards 2021, latest news:
