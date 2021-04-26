The 93rd edition of the Oscars, held this morning (Spanish time), has awarded the films in an atypical year, where platforms and films released on the Internet have had a greater weight. Titles like Nomadland (winner of the Best Film Awards, Director for Chloé Zhao and Leading Actress, for Frances McDormand), The father Y Minari are screened in Spanish theaters, while Sound of Metal, What the Octopus Taught Me Y Soul they are available respectively on Amazon, Netflix and Disney +.
Nomadland
It can be seen in: theaters, and in four days on Disney +
The father
It can be seen in: the cinemas
Judas and the black messiah
It can be rented at: Amazon
Minari
It can be seen in: the cinemas
Another round
It can be seen in: the cinemas
A promising young woman
It can be seen in: the cinemas
Sound of metal
It can be seen in: in the fixed offer of: Amazon
What the octopus taught me
It can be seen in: in the fixed offer of: Netflix
Soul
It can be seen in: Disney +
The mother of blues
It can be rented at: Netflix
Mank
It can be rented at: Netflix
Tenet
It can be rented at : Google Play Movies
It can be purchased at: iTunes, Rakuten, Microsoft and Google Play Movies
Two complete strangers
It can be rented at: Netflix
If something happens to me, I love you
It can be rented at: Netflix
Colette
It can be seen in: Youtube
