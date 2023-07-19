Telemundo’s ‘Los 50’ is a reality show that premieres TODAY, Tuesday, July 18, at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time). It is the rival of ‘The House of Famous’ and its purpose is for each contestant to test her physical and mental abilities. How and where to watch the program, HERE we leave you the details to see LIVE who its members are, what they will do and how the elimination process will take place. Peruvian Shirley Arica represents the country as part of the staff.

Where to watch ‘Los 50’ LIVE?

‘Los 50’ is a reality show that is broadcast on the international signal of Telemundo. The channel is available in several South American countries, including Peru.

‘The 50’ of Telemundo. Photo: diffusion

Telemundo LIVE: transmission channels

We present the list of channels to watch LIVE ‘The 50’ from Telemundo, country by country:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzy (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

ClearTV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecentre (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevision Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

You had HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coast Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)

BTS (181)

Telemundo – Ecuador

DirecTV (231)

CNT TV (157)

Claro TV (260 – 760)

Cable TV Group (618)

Alpha TV (65)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

netune (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Marketable (18)

Telemundo – Uruguay

DirecTV (231)

cable mount (309)

CBT (344)

Telemundo – Paraguay

ClearTV (72)

Personal TV (318)

Personal Flow (71)

TiGO (54 – 202)

Telemundo – Bolivia

Entel (103)

Inter Satellite (318)

Dimensions (413)

TiGO (624 – 776)

Telemundo – Panama

Sky (1226)

Wave Cable (458 – 1458)

+Mobile (459)

TiGO (609)

Telemundo – Dominican Republic

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)

Height (260)

Telecable Global (35 – 504)

Alive (121)

Telemundo – Costa Rica

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)

Telemundo – Honduras

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (58 – 114)

TiGO (52 – 143)

Telemundo – El Salvador

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)

Claro TV (114 – 1151)

Telemundo – Guatemala

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (116 – 1116)

Telemundo – Puerto Rico

CHANNEL 2

Apple TV

Fire TV

Roku

How to watch on the Telemundo app for FREE?

to SEE FREE Telemundo on mobile devices and televisions through the internet, you must download the app which is available on Google Play (Android) and Appstore (iOS). Once open, log in with your username and password.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8ESQ4Tg_gM&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Flarepublica.pe%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

What time to see chapter 1 of ‘The 50’?

If you want to follow the transmission of ’50’ free online In Mexico, the reality show starts at 5:00 p.m. In Peru, at 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Peru: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 a.m.

