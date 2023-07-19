Telemundo’s ‘Los 50’ is a reality show that premieres TODAY, Tuesday, July 18, at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time). It is the rival of ‘The House of Famous’ and its purpose is for each contestant to test her physical and mental abilities. How and where to watch the program, HERE we leave you the details to see LIVE who its members are, what they will do and how the elimination process will take place. Peruvian Shirley Arica represents the country as part of the staff.
YOU CAN SEE: ‘Los 50’ from Telemundo LIVE: at what time, how and where to see the premiere of the FREE ONLINE reality show
Where to watch ‘Los 50’ LIVE?
‘Los 50’ is a reality show that is broadcast on the international signal of Telemundo. The channel is available in several South American countries, including Peru.
Telemundo LIVE: transmission channels
We present the list of channels to watch LIVE ‘The 50’ from Telemundo, country by country:
Telemundo – United States
- DirecTV (406 – 407)
- Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)
Telemundo – Mexico
- Total Play (277)
- Izzy (205 – 912)
- Sky (415 and 1226)
- Megacable (214 and 1214)
Telemundo – Peru
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)
- ClearTV (60)
- Star Globalcom (18)
Telemundo – Argentina
- Antina (99)
- DirecTV (231)
- Telecentre (308 – 1081)
- Gigared (650)
- Cablevision (331)
- Express (609 – 842)
- Claro TV (323)
- Cablevision Flow (331)
Telemundo – Chile
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Claro TV (145 – 645)
- You had HD (318)
- Entel TV HD (149)
- Coast Cable (19 – 305)
- GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)
- Zapping (47)
Telemundo – Colombia
- DirecTV (231)
- Claro TV (446 – 1446)
- Movistar TV (381)
- TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)
- Digital Express Connection (12)
- Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)
- BTS (181)
Telemundo – Ecuador
- DirecTV (231)
- CNT TV (157)
- Claro TV (260 – 760)
- Cable TV Group (618)
- Alpha TV (65)
Telemundo – Venezuela
- DirecTV Simple TV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Inter (28)
- netune (11)
- Planet Cable (65)
- Image Cable (44)
- Marketable (18)
Telemundo – Uruguay
- DirecTV (231)
- cable mount (309)
- CBT (344)
Telemundo – Paraguay
- ClearTV (72)
- Personal TV (318)
- Personal Flow (71)
- TiGO (54 – 202)
Telemundo – Bolivia
- Entel (103)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Dimensions (413)
- TiGO (624 – 776)
Telemundo – Panama
- Sky (1226)
- Wave Cable (458 – 1458)
- +Mobile (459)
- TiGO (609)
Telemundo – Dominican Republic
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)
- Height (260)
- Telecable Global (35 – 504)
- Alive (121)
Telemundo – Costa Rica
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)
Telemundo – Honduras
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (58 – 114)
- TiGO (52 – 143)
Telemundo – El Salvador
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)
- Claro TV (114 – 1151)
Telemundo – Guatemala
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (116 – 1116)
Telemundo – Puerto Rico
- CHANNEL 2
- Apple TV
- Fire TV
- Roku
YOU CAN SEE: “The house of celebrities”: who was the sixth eliminated from the reality show?
How to watch on the Telemundo app for FREE?
to SEE FREE Telemundo on mobile devices and televisions through the internet, you must download the app which is available on Google Play (Android) and Appstore (iOS). Once open, log in with your username and password.
What time to see chapter 1 of ‘The 50’?
If you want to follow the transmission of ’50’ free online In Mexico, the reality show starts at 5:00 p.m. In Peru, at 6:00 p.m.
- Mexico: 5.00 pm
- Peru: 6.00 pm
- Colombia: 6.00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
- Chile: 7.00 pm
- Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 8.00 p.m.
- United States: 7:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2.00 a.m.
#watch #Telemundos #Los #LIVE #Relive #Chapter
Leave a Reply