It is one of the most popular deliveries of the season of anime of autumn 2022, is even scheduled for a staging —Live Action— in theaters in Japan, the second part of its season took a tiny breather to return to our screens with everything. That’s right, we mean Spy x Family, Here we tell you where you can see it in Spanish.

You can see Spy x Family every Sunday through Crunchyroll, which has dubbing into Latin Spanish and also with subtitles, so you can see it the way you like it best.

What is Spy x Family about?

The series follows a “family” with different interests. The peace of the world is in danger, so one of the most valuable agents will have to infiltrate a school to discover the macabre plans of those who threaten peace. However, for this he will be assigned a wife and a daughter, both with unusual characteristics.

The wife is a professional assassin and the little girl is a telepath, if he joins as a high-ranking secret agent, we have an explosive family.

Source: WIT Studio

The delivery has been full of warmth and action, two concepts that would seem difficult to bring together in the same series.

Its second season premiered in Japan on October 1, hitting foreign platforms the next day. We know that it will consist of 13 chapters.

Who are the voices of Spy x Family in Spanish?

Loid Forger: Miguel de Leon—Keisuke Baji of tokyo avengers—.

Yor Forger: Romina Marroquí Pairó —Shuko Komi from Komi-san can’t communicate—.

Anya Forger: Elizabeth Infante—Melascula de The Seven Deadly Sins—.

