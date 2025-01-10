Two consecutive defeats, and especially the one conceded in Almería in the Copa del Rey, have once again sowed concern within the Sevilla FCwhich has 22 points and this Saturday, in match of the 19th day of LaLiga EA Sportsmakes an appearance at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to receive the Valencia CF in a duel with three very important points at stake for García Pimienta’s team, forced to react after the setback of the cup elimination.

The refereeing of this match between the Nervionense team and Che will be in charge Hernandez Maeso with Del Cerro Grande in the VAR.

Where to watch Sevilla – Valencia: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

Sevilla – Valencia from the 19th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by DAZN LaLiga and DAZN LaLiga 2 (dials 55 and 58 in Movistar and 113 and 114 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Sevilla – Valencia: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Sevilla – Valencia is played this Saturday, January 11 at 9 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.









How to follow Sevilla – Valencia

The meeting between Sevillistas and Valencianistas can be followed in two ways online. First of all, from Orgullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Sevilla – Valencia

The year 2024 closed with the farewell to Jesus Navas with all the honors and 2025 has started for Sevilla with turbulence. Added to the Cup elimination, with the team shipwrecking in the second half at the hands of Almería, was the frustrated signing of Juninho, who opted at the last minute, when everything was already agreed for him to even travel to the capital of Seville, for the highest offer. powerful Flamengo. On the other hand, the club has been able to close Rubén Vargas a few hours before the General Shareholders’ Meeting was held. Very busy days around the Nervión club from which the team must abstain. Garcia Pimientawho at home is showing himself to be at his most vulnerable: he has conceded twelve goals in his visits to Atlético, Real Madrid and the Bernabéu. His last three outings.

For this appointment with Valencia, Sevilla is missing Nianzou and Ejuke, who are injured for a long time, although the latter has partially rejoined the group. Pedrosa and SowHowever, they are already available. Boat and Montielwho are looking for a way out, have also trained unlike Ihenanacho, who has physical discomfort and for whom the club, after Juninho’s refusal, will continue looking for a replacement in the market. After the escabechina in Almería, the team has to react and redeem itself. And the first, García Pimienta. The match is going well because Valencia has just won the Copa del Rey and seems to have improved with the change of coach, so Sevilla will have to greatly improve its performance compared to the sad image of the Powerhorse Stadium.

How Valencia arrives

He Valencia tries to react hand in hand Carlos Corberanthe man who has replaced Rubén Baraja on the bench. They already put Real Madrid in trouble in their debut match (1-2) and in the Copa del Rey they beat Eldense this week (0-2). With twelve points, the Valencians are penultimate after 18 games played. Che’s club has already moved in the market, signing Sadiqfrom Real Sociedad, on loan. In Nervión he could start as a starter although it is normal for Hugo Duro to be the striker. Mamardashvili and Gaya They have options to enter the call. Fran Pérez, Rafa Mir, Diakhaby and Correia are still out.