From: Yannick Hanke

The ESC 2023 awaits with its semi-finals and the grand final. But where can these actually be followed on TV and in the live stream? The overview.

Liverpool – Die-hard ESC fans have the dates in their heads anyway and who will be in 2023 for the first time Euro Vision Song Contest The following dates are recommended: The first ESC semi-final will be held on May 9, followed by the second two days later, before the big ESC final in Liverpool on May 13.

But where can the semi-final shows and the final of this year’s ESC be followed at all? Which channels will broadcast the music spectacle – and will there also be a live stream?

ESC 2023 on TV and live stream: Where will the semi-finals and the final be broadcast?

After the bankruptcies in recent years, Germany wants and needs to ESC 2023 make amends. Great hopes are pinned on the Dark rockers Lord of the Lost from Hamburg. Unlike many other countries, Germany qualified directly for the big ESC final in Liverpool – and does not have to qualify in the semi-finals for the decision on May 13th.

Where can the final and also the semi-finals of ESC 2023 from Liverpool be seen? © Britta Pedersen/dpa/imago/Montage

Of course, the two ESC semi-final shows on May 9th and 11th should not be ignored. Finally, the final field of participants for May 13th is determined here – and thus also which competition the mostly rested Lord of the Lost ultimately have to ask. The first ESC semi-final on May 9th will be broadcast live from 9:00 p.m. to 11:10 p.m. on ONE, in the ARD media center and on the official ESC page of ARD, eurovision.de, transfer. The same applies to the second ESC semi-final on May 11th.

ESC final 2023 in Liverpool will be broadcast on four platforms – Barbara Schöneberger will lead through the supporting program

The 2023 ESC final will then be broadcast from Liverpool on a larger scale. First, the ARD relies on the well-established frame program “ESC – the Countdown”, which, like the German ESC preliminary decision moderated by Barbara Schöneberger and from 8:15 p.m. on the first, on ONE and on eurovision.de and will be broadcast in the ARD media library.

It is the same with that probably consisting of a duel ESC final, which lasts from 9:00 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. and can be followed live on ARD, among other things. This will be followed immediately by the program “ESC – the Aftershow”, also moderated by Barbara Schöneberger. This is also in the first, on ONE, on eurovision.de as well as in the ARD media library.

ESC 2023 final live on ARD – “Countdown” and “Aftershow” can also be received in Switzerland and Austria

By the way: For the first time, viewers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland can get in the mood for the ESC final together. Because the two frame programs of the final, which are broadcast from the Tate Museum in Liverpool, are running simultaneously on the first, on ORF 1 and SRF 1.

Here, Barbara Schöneberger will receive former ESC participants, but also prominent fans of the Eurovision Song Contest from the three countries. The ESC candidates from Germany, Austria and Switzerland are also there, so Lord of the Lost around frontman Chris Harms, Teya & Salena (Austria) and Remo Forrer (Switzerland). (han)