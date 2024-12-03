He Real Betiswhich is in a crisis of results and play after the last three defeats, needs to return to the path of victories as soon as possible and has to do so this Wednesday, December 4, regarding its visit to the Narcís Sala stadium in Barcelona to measure itself, in a match corresponding to the second of the Copa del Reyto the EU Sant Andreuteam from Group III of the Second Federation.

The green and white team cannot fail if they want to stay alive in the KO tournament, in which they always have many hopes. He will be in charge of refereeing this duel between Barcelona and Heliopolitans. Busquets Ferrer. We tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Sant Andreu – Betis: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The Cup match between the Barcelona team and the Heliopolitan team will be broadcast on Movistar Plus (dial 7) and Movistar LaLiga TV 4 (dial 168).

What time is Sant Andreu – Betis: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

UE Sant Andreu and Real Betis face each other this Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. at the Narcís Sala stadium.









How to follow Sant Andreu – Betis

This match in the second round of the Copa del Rey can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match of the Copa del Rey 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Sant Andreu – Betis

At the Reale Arena Betis closed nine dark days last Sunday due to their defeats in Valencia, Mlada Boleslav and San Sebastian. Against Real, specifically, Pellegrini’s team, also hurt by the rigorous penalty of Perraudwas shipwrecked offensively, as it barely disturbed Remiro’s goal, even though he had many minutes in possession of the ball, but without generating danger beyond the incursions of the young Jesús Rodríguez, who demonstrated the workmanship of a good player and personality without breaking down in any way. moment. Three defeats in a row always hurt the confidence of the group, which now must rise up by recovering its classic hallmarks. The club completely trusts it.

To start, this Wednesday at the Narcís Salas stadium in Barcelona, ​​where all the paper has been sold out to see Manuel Pellegrini’s men live in their second match of this edition of the King’s Cup after decisively beating Gévora in the first (1-6). In recent matches, Betis has had Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Johnny Cardoso, Fornals and Isco absent. Pellegrini, despite the team’s bad form, will not give up on rotations, although they will surely not be massive and will put a guaranteed team in contention against Sant Andreu to overcome the tie.

How Sant Andreu arrives

The UD Sant Andreu He plays in Group III of the Second Federation. With thirteen games played in the domestic competition, the team led by Xavi Molist is eighth with 21 points after winning six games, drawing three and losing four. He has thirteen goals for and fifteen against. Last weekend, they beat Terrassa away (0-1) with a goal from Marcos Gorritti. They have reached this round of the cup competition after defeating Mirandés, from the Hypermotion League, 2-1 in the first. The arrival of Betis has raised great expectations and the San Andrés de Palomar neighborhood is ready to experience a football festival. The Narcís Sala, with capacity for 6,570 spectators, has artificial grassa surface to which the green and white team will have to adapt quickly.