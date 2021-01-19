There is very little left for the premiere of the long-awaited season 5 of Riverdale, which will bring us the last moments in high school of Archie, Betty, Veronica and the other boys, as well as the new challenges and problems they will face as adults seven years later.

This season, which promises to be full of emotions and surprises, was originally scheduled to premiere in November or December 2020, but the pandemic forced plans to be delayed. Find out where and when you can see the new episodes of Riverdale premiere.

When is the fifth season of Riverdale coming out on Netflix?

So far there is no official information about the premiere of the fifth season of Riverdale on Netflix Latin America. However, it is estimated that it could reach the platform around June 2021, since the usual thing is that the seasons of this series do so a few months after the debut on television.

What time does Riverdale season 5 premiere?

In the United States, season 5 of Riverdale will premiere this Wednesday, January 20 at 8:00 pm (ET) on The CW. In Latin America, it will be broadcast that same night on Warner Channel, at the following times, depending on the country:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

Colombia: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Peru: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Chile: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Argentina: 12.20 am (Thursday 21)

Riverdale season 5 will bring the prom. Photo: The CW

Where to watch Riverdale season 5?

The new episodes of the series will be premiered by The CW in the United States. For Latin America, Warner Channel will broadcast the premiere episodes of Riverdale season 5.

Riverdale season 5: trailer

Riverdale Season 5: Synopsis

The past never dies on Riverdale. Archie and his friends make the most of their last days at high school. From the epic end-of-year dance to the bittersweet graduation ceremony, the boys and girls are a roller coaster of emotions. It is time to leave adolescence behind and go our separate ways. Seven years after their farewell, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Cheryl, Toni and Kevin return to the city that saw them grow up with the idea of ​​reconciling with their past and finding answers to new questions. Far from finding peace of mind, they return to see that life is much more complicated than when they were 18 years old.

What is the fifth season of Riverdale about?

The start of this season will show the characters in their final days as high school students. Fans expect great emotions at the prom, ceremony, and goodbyes of Archie and his friends.

Then, the series will take a temporary jump of 7 years, with which we will see the adult phase of the boys of Riverdale, who will try to solve their past problems.

This season of Riverdale will include some parts that originally corresponded to the previous one, but whose production had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riverdale season 5 will show us a new stage in Archie’s life. Photo: The CW

Riverdale actors

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)

Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz)

Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)