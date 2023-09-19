Inter, the first in the Champions League is on the pitch of Real Sociedad (photo Lapresse)

Real Sociedad-Inter where to watch it on TV and streaming

Inter make their Champions League debut on the Real Sociedad pitch (Benfica and Salzburg are the other opponents in the group) after last season which saw them reach the final by shaking Guardiola’s Manchester City in Istanbul. The Nerazzurri have started the season fantastically, with 4 wins out of 4 in the league and the derby won 5-1 against Milan Saturday (Thuram, Lautaro, Mkhitaryan’s brace and Frattesi’s final goal, here are the report cards of the Nerazzurri triumph and the Rossoneri flop) was the exclamation point of this fairytale departure. Real Sociedad lost to Real Madrid in the last round of La Liga (Barrenetxea took the lead, then the Blancos cameback with Valverde and Joselu scoring in the second half). Where to watch Real Sociedad-Inter: Sky, Canale 5 or Amazon Prime Video? Quick guide to follow the first European match of Simone Inzaghi’s team.

Where to watch Real Sociedad-Inter on TV: nothing live on Canale 5

Real Sociedad-Inter will not be broadcast live on free-to-air TV: no Nerazzurri match on Canale 5 for this round of the Champions League. The Champions League match will not be broadcast by Sky or Mediaset Infinity, nor by Sky Go or Now.

Where to watch Real Sociedad-Inter: live on Prime Video

The Champions League game Real Sociedad-Inter will be live on Amazon Prime Video Wednesday 20 September live starting at 9pm. The match will be covered by commentary from Sandro Piccinini and the technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini.

Real Sociedad-Inter probable lineups

Pavard and Frattesi they hope for a starting shirt even if the favorites still remain Darmian and Mkhitaryan. In attack, Simone Inzaghi confirms the pair that brought Milan’s defense to its knees, Lautaro Martinez and Markus Thuram.

REAL SOCIEDAD (4-3-3): Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea. All. Alguacil

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro. Coach Inzaghi

