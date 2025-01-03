Valencia and Real Madrid This Friday they will play the first League match of the new year 2025, a match that was to be played at the beginning of last November and that was suspended due to the tragic DANA that affected the province of Valencia. An event in which if Carlo Ancelotti’s team wins, which will have to face the Spanish Super Cup next week, they can snatch first place in the national championship from Atlético de Madrid, although the whites would have one more game.

Valencia, which on the last day of 2024 tied at Mestalla against Alavés (2-2), enters the match against Real Madrid in relegation positions and with a new coach. The result against the Vitorian team caused the dismissal of Rubén Barajawhose position has been filled by Carlos Corberanwho has arrived from English club West Bromwich Albion.

Initially trained in Spain, the Cheste coach has occupied the Mestalla bench after international experiences in Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Greece and England, where he has developed the main part of his career. His most recent club has been West Bromwich Albion FC, a team he has coached in more than 100 games, competing -last season- in the promotion playoff to the Premier League.

Madrid, for its part, faces the duel at Mestalla before traveling to Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Super Cupthe third title that Ancelotti’s team aspires to after winning the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. The Bernabéu team, now with the same games as Atlético, has one point less than the League leader, so the victory at Mestalla would allow it to rise to first place in the standings.









Valencia – Real Madrid schedule

This Friday’s attractive match between Valencia and Real Madrida match played at the Mestalla stadium and corresponding to matchday 12 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. An event in which a protest is expected from the Valencian fans for the trajectory and management of their club.

Where to watch Valencia – Madrid on television and online today

The clash between Valencia – Real Madrid can be seen live on television through the Movistar LaLiga channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting