Until Moldova he travels Real Betis this week to face a new European commitment. In a match corresponding to the penultimate day of the league phase of the Conference Leaguethe green and white team will face each other at the Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau at Petrocub Hincesticurrent league champion of his country. The Moldovans only have one point in the Conference, the result of a draw and three defeats, while the green and white, 22nd in the table, accumulate four points after the defeat suffered in Czech lands against Mlada Boleslav.

The Belgian Romain Devillers will be in charge of refereeing this European duel in Chisinau with his compatriot Bert Put on the VAR. Below we tell you all the details of the match and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Petrocub – Betis: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The match between the Moldovan team and the green and white team will be broadcast on Movistar Champions League (dial 60 in Movistar and 115 on Orange TV), Multieuropa + Conference (Movistar Champions League 3, dial 62) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300) in the establishments.

What time is Petrocub – Betis: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

FC Petrocub and Real Betis face each other this Thursday, December 12 at 6:45 p.m. hours at the Stadionul Zimbru.









How to follow Petrocub – Betis

The match between the Moldovan team and the Heliopolitan team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match of the Conference League 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Petrocub – Betis

The defeat in the Czech Republic (2-1) made it very difficult for Betis to get into the top eight of the Conference and avoid the February play-off tie. With six points left to play, the green and white are five behind eighth, so it is much more feasible to qualify among the top 24. However, the Betis has the obligation to win these last two games of the league phase and it is confident that, despite the many casualties this Thursday, the squad Pellegrini impose on Moldova the difference in quality between both squads. If it were used with the same vigor and intensity as with Barça, their chances of victory would obviously grow like foam.

The novelty of the green and white expedition may be Johnny Cardoso, the only one of the injured who has recovered. They are still in the dry dock Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, Fornals and William Carvalho. All of them are joined by Rui Silva, injured in the warm-up prior to the duel with Barcelona, ​​in addition to Lo Celso, suspended, and Isco, Losada and Vieites, who are not registered. There are ten absences and many of them are significant, but even so, the theory says that Betis has better arguments than Petrocub. The draw with Barcelona should reinforce the confidence of the group. They didn’t win, but Betis looked like their best days of the season and, in addition, they recovered Isco for the cause even though the Malaga native cannot be in Moldova.

How the Petrocub arrives

He FC Petrocub Hincesti is a club founded in 1989 that is playing its European matches in the Moldovan capital, Chisinauabout 35 kilometers from Hincesti. The Stadionul Zimbru, the venue that hosts the national team’s matches, has a capacity of about 10,500 spectators. The Moldovan team won its league last season and in the summer played qualifying rounds for the Champions League and the Europa League before falling to the Conference, where it has not won any of its games. He lost with him Paphos (1-4), the Jagiellonia (2-0) and the Vienna Rapid (0-3), before getting a draw on their visit to Istanbul Basaksehir (1-1). Trained by the Moldovan Andrey Martin (50 years old), Petrocub is third in the Moldovan Super League after 14 rounds played, with 23 points compared to 36 for Sheriff, first, and 25 for Zimbru, second. Petrocub’s last official match was precisely the one played in Istanbul in the Conference League.