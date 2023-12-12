Where to watch Newcastle-Milan on TV-streaming: Sky, Mediaset or Amazon Prime Video?

Newcastle-Milan started as the last resort in group F of the Champions League. Both teams have their backs against the wall and know that the qualification for the round of 16 it's complicated and it doesn't depend on them.

The Rossoneri must win against Newcastle and hope that at the same time Borussia Dortmund beats PSG in the other match: a draw between the two teams would ensure first place for the Germans and qualification for the French (provided, however, that the Magpies do not win against the Devil: at that point the Paris Saint Germain should win its match).

However, if Milan manages to beat Newcastle they will at least be certain of going to the Europa Leaguewhile a draw or a defeat would decree the elimination from continental competitions for Stefano Pioli's team. The Devil recovers Rafael Leaowhile in defense Theo Hernandez should be confirmed in the center given the absolute emergency: Kalulu, Thiaw, Pellegrini are out, the 18-year-old Simic is not in the Champions League list and Kjaer has not yet recovered from the muscle problem that keeps him out of the match in Naples .

Newcastle-Milan where to watch it on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the Rossoneri in the Champions League.

Newcastle-Milan where to watch it on TV

Newcastle-Milan live on TV on Canale Wednesday 13 December at 9pm? Nothing to do, theflagship Mediaset will broadcast another Champions League match this week.

The challenge of Champions League scheduled at St. James' Park will not be broadcast live on satellite by Sky. Newcastle-Milan will be live on TV and exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video starting from 9pm on Wednesday 13 December.

Newcastle-Milan commentary on TV and streaming

There commentary of the match featuring the Milan on the field of Newcastle aired on Amazon Prime Video will be by Sandro Piccinini, with technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini.

Newcastle-Milan probable lineups

Milan recover Rafael Leao, out due to a muscle problem since the Lecce match: Stefano Pioli will be able to play the match against Newcastle with the starting trident Pulisic-Giroud-Leao. The emergency in defense continues, Theo Hernandez in the middle alongside Tomori with Calabria and Florenzi on the sides.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon. Coach: Howe.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Florenzi; Musah, Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Rafael Leao. Coach: Pioli.

