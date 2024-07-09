Since its premiere in 2018, Bluey has become one of the most popular children’s animated series in history. With two seasons already available, many are wondering when the new episodes of this show will arrive. Although we still have to wait for the third season to be available, mini-episodes were recently released, and here we tell you how to enjoy this production. To ease the wait for the third season, Ludo Studio is working on mini-episodes, which last between one and three minutes, which give us a better look at Bluey and her family. If you are wondering where you can enjoy this content, the answer is very simple. Like the rest of the series, these episodes are available on Disney+. In total, we will see 20 mini-episodes of Bluey, which will be released in three waves. The first arrived on Disney+ on July 3, and offered us eight episodes. The second wave will be available in late 2024, while the last episodes will be available sometime in 2025. Once this content is available to all interested parties, it is very likely that Ludo Studio will share information about the third season of Bluey. Remember, the first mini-episodes of Bluey are already available on Disney+. In related topics, you can learn more about the new episodes of the series here. Likewise, Bluey will have a Halloween special.



Author’s Note: It seems that the third season of Bluey will take a while to arrive, so these mini-episodes will keep all the fans of this character and family busy, something that will also please the children. Via: CNETThe post Where to watch the new episodes of Blue? first appeared on Atomix.

#watch #episodes #Blue