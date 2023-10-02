Napoli-Real Madrid where to watch it on TV and streaming: Sky, NOW, Mediaset or Amazon Prime Video?

Champions League show in the night in Naples: arrives at the Diego Maradona Stadium real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti. Rudi Garcia’s team won 2-1 at Braga in the first match of group C, while they won not without difficulty against Union Berlin (Leonardo Bonucci’s standing ovations at the Bernabeu). Napoli-Real Madrid where to see it: quick guide to follow Osimhen and his teammates in the Champions League match.



Napoli-Real Madrid where to watch it on TV

Napoli-Real Madrid live on Canale 5? Nothing to do for the Neapolitan fans. There is no plan to broadcast the match free-to-air for this round of the Champions League (here is this week’s match which will be broadcast on the Mediaset flagship)

Napoli-Real Madrid will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno (channel number 201), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (252) on Tuesday 3 October starting at 9pm.

Napoli-Real Madrid where to watch it in streaming

Napoli-Real Madrid will be broadcast live on NOW, Mediaset Infinity and Sky Go (the service reserved for Sky subscribers) always from 9pm on Tuesday 3 October.

Napoli-Real Madrid probable lineups

Rrahmani does not recover in Naplesoutside too Juan Jesus. Rudy Garcia relies on Ostigard-Natan in defense. Ballot in midfield Mario Rui-OliveraWhile Politano it should come alongside Osimhen And Kvaratskhelia in attack.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia.

REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior. Manager Ancelotti.

