The end of Miss Supranational 2023 will take place LIVE this Friday, July 14 in Poland. Let’s remember that the preliminary stage has been carried out on Tuesday, July 11 and the top 15 will be known that will go to the grand finale of the beauty pageant. Find out in this note all the details of the contest in which Valeria Flórez participates and also has the representatives of Colombia, Ecuador, the Philippines and India as favorites.

When is the Miss Supranational 2023?

The grand finale of Miss Supranational 2023 will be this Friday, July 14, at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater, in Poland. Candidates from 65 countries around the world will compete to be the successor to the South African representative.

What time to see the Miss Supranational?

The Miss Supranational can be seen at 7.30 pm (Polish time). In countries like Peru and Colombia it can be viewed at 11:30 am, while in Chile at 1:30 pm

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 p.m.

Mexico: 10:30 p.m.

Spain: 6:30 p.m.

United States: 12:30 a.m.

Where to see the Miss Supranational LIVE?

To the liking of its followers, the Miss Supranational 2023 can be seen LIVE through the official YouTube channel of the contest. Also, the channel will notify users when the event starts.

Who are the favorites of Miss Supranational 2023?

Several international missologists rated seven candidates as favorites to win the long-awaited crown. These are the predictions for Miss Supranational 2023:

Camille Fabery Diana – Puerto Rico

Selena Delgado – Venezuela

Sakhile Zie Dube – Zimbabwe

Deidre Walker – thailand

Andrea Aguilera Paredes – Ecuador

Valentina Mora Trujillo – Colombia

Firstwang Patraporn Wang – thailand

How to vote in Miss Supranational?

To vote for the favorite to be the new queen of the Miss Supranational 2023, each user must download the contest application available for all iOS and Android devices. Already in the app, you can choose the representative you prefer to earn points in the final of the contest.

Each number of votes has a cost according to the country of origin. Photo: Capture Miss Supranational application.

Why did users reject the dress that Valeria Flórez wore in Miss Supranational?

Valeria Flórez shone in the Miss Supranational 2023 preliminary, however, users did not overlook the wardrobe assigned to her and criticized the choice. “Why do they give her that dress? She is doing very well, but the dress is a NO”, “The bad taste of the organization in dressing its queens”, “Change your dress, there are others who had a better one” commented netizens.

Valeria Florez in the Miss Supranational preliminary. Photo: Instagram

Who won Miss Supranational 2022?

In the previous edition, the Peruvian almond castle participated, being among the 12 semifinalists of the contest. However, she was unable to obtain the crown. In her place, the South African won it Lalela Mswane.