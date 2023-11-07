Where to watch Milan-PSG on TV-streaming: Sky, Mediaset, Canale 5 or Prime Video?

Milan at the second PSG test: the first one went terribly (3-0 at the Parc des Princes, here are the match reports), the Rossoneri team is in crisis (defeat against Udinese which brought Inter to +6 and Juventus to +4 in the championship) and cannot miss the match at San Siro against the former Gigio Donnarumma (dispute announced by the fans).

Losing to Paris Saint Germain (5 consecutive victories for Mbappe and his teammates between the championship and the Champions League) would lead to a probable elimination from the Champions League. A positive result is needed (here is Milan’s decision on Pioli’s bench) with a view to qualifying for the round of 16, a victory is much better given the ranking that sees Giroud and companions at altitude 2 pointswith Borussia Dortmund-Newcastle at 4 (they compete in Germany after the 1-0 victory of the Bundesligaa vice-champions on the Magpies pitch) and the Luis Enrique’s team with 6.

Where to watch Milan-PSG on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the Rossoneri’s Champions League match.

Milan-PSG where to watch it on TV

Milan-PSG will be broadcast live on TV free-to-air on Tuesday 7 November 2023 from 9pm on Canale 5. The match will also be on pay TV on Sky channels: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252

Milan-PSG where to watch it in streaming

The Champions League match at San Siro between Milan and PSG will also be live streamed always from 9pm on Sky Go, Now and Mediaset Infinity+

Milan-PSG probable lineups

Many doubts about Milan’s lineup due to the physical conditions of some Rossoneri players: however, there is optimism about the recovery of Theo Hernandez and PulisicWhile Loftus Cheek he should return from the first minute after returning towards the end of the match lost against Udinese. Krunic or Adli in midfield? Rade seems to be the favourite. The starters are on offense with Captain America Giroud-Leao.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. Coach: Pioli.

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Zaïre-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembélé, Gonçalo Ramos, Mbappé. Coach: Luis Enrique.

