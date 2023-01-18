Where to watch Milan-Inter Super Cup: TV and streaming. Rai? Mediaset? Sky? The news

Italian Super Cup Milan-Inter where to see it: Rai or Mediaset? TV channel, live streaming, match lineups. It is played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, with kick-off at 20 (Italian time). Referee of the match Fabio Maresca from the Naples section, assistants Alassio and Baccini with Chiffi fourth official and Lo Cicero as reserve. Di Paolo will be at the Var, assisted by Abisso

Milan-Inter TV and streaming: where to watch the Supercoppa Italiana derby

Milan-Inter: the Milan derbies this time it’s worth one Italian Super Cup. The Rossoneri Italian champions against the holders of Italian Cup nerazzurri challenge each other in Riyadh. Stefano Pioli vs. Simone Inzaghi: Who will lift the trophy? Fans will find out on the evening of Wednesday 18 January (kick-off at 8pm). Milan-Inter TV and streaming: where to watch the Supercoppa derby, the guide with all the info and news.

Milan-Inter TV on Canale 5

Milan-Inter on TV will be broadcast live on Channel 5 from 8 pm exclusively from the King Saud University stadium in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). The flagship of the Mediaset networks will tell the derby that is worth an Italian Super Cup (now in its 35th edition).

Milan-Inter streaming on Mediaset

Milan-Inter streaming? Always live from 8pm on Mediaset Infinity and on SportMediaset.it for the Italian Super Cup held by Inter who defeated Juventus 2-1 in extra time at the San Siro a year ago (McKennie 25′, Lautaro 35′ pen, Sanchez 121′ ).



Milan-Inter commentary of the Super Cup derby

Milan-Inter will be told about Channel 5, Mediaset Infinity And Sportmediaset with commentary by Riccardo Trevisani And Massimo Paganin. Envoys complete the Mediaset team Claudio Raimondi, Marco Barzaghi, Alessio Conti And Frances Welcome.

Milan-Inter pre and post match of the derby where to see them

The pre-game of the Italian Super Cup derby between Milan And Inter provides a live study on Mediaset Infinity and on SportMediaset.it from 19.00 with the conduction of Monica Bertini and with guests Christian Panucci, Massimo Mauro And Mino Taveri. On Canale 5 the post-match with the award ceremony, comments, exclusive interviews and all the cases from the slow motion with Graziano Cesari.

Milan-Inter probable formations

Here Milan. Doubt Saelemaekers-Messias And Kjaer-Kalulu for Stefano Pioli who recovers Tonali as owner (after the disqualification in the championship) and Rebic for the bench. In attack Giroud and Rafael Leao, with Origi (returned to Lecce after the injury sustained in December) who could have space in the current match. Here Inter. Darmian-Dumfries and Acerbi-De Vrij the ballots of Simone Inzaghi with Brozovic and Lukaku who should start from the bench.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer (Kalulu), Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leão; Giroud. All. Pioli

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Unripe, Staves; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko. Herds Inzaghi

