Where to watch Milan-Borussia Dortmund: Sky, Canale 5 or Prime Video? TV and live streaming

The moment of truth for Milan. Borussia Dortmund and the Rossoneri arrive at San Siro – without Rafael Leao – they can’t go wrong: a victory is needed in the race to qualify for the Champions League round of 16. Stefano Pioli’s team is third in the group with 5 points from 4 gamesone less than PSG (beaten two weeks ago at San Siro with Giroud style Mark Hateley and Leao who outclassed Mbappe) and two under i German yellow and black (with whom he drew 0-0 in the first leg played in Germany, wasting some opportunities, “We need more malice” said Leao after the match). The ranking closes with Newcastle at 4: the English are in difficulty, but not eliminated, Tuesday evening’s match (on the Paris Saint Germain pitch) will also be decisive for them. Where to watch Milan-Borussia Dortmund: TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the Rossoneri in the Champions League match.



Milan-Borussia Dortmund where to watch it on TV

Milan-Borussia Dortmund on TV will be broadcast free-to-air: the Champions League match on Tuesday 28 November 2023 scheduled for 9pm will in fact go live on Canale 5.

The match between Milan and Borussia Dortmund Sky will be broadcast live on pay TV always Tuesday at 9pm on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 252, within Diretta Gol (channel 251), but also in 4K on Sky Sport 4K.

Milan-Borussia Dortmund where to watch it in streaming

The Champions League match between Milan and Borussia Dortmund will also have live streaming. Both on SkyGo and Now, and on Sportmediaset and Mediaset Infinity.

Milan-Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

Rafael Leao will be the big absentee in Milan looking for victory against Borussia Dortmund. Stefano Pioli However – after Francesco Camarda’s historic debut in the championship – recover Olivier Giroud at the center of the attack (the Frenchman is disqualified in the championship, he missed Fiorentina and will also be out against Frosinone) with Pulisic on the left e Chukwueze To the right. Krunic favorite for a starting shirt in midfield.

MILAN (4-3-3) – Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Giroud, Pulisic. All.: Pioli.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1) – Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Emre Can, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Brandt, Fullkrug, Malen. All.: Terzic.

