Mexico.- Many were unaware that Mexico was the first country in the American continent to enjoy the Seventh Art; It was President Porfirio Díaz, together with his family, who were able to enjoy the invention of the Lumière brothers, changing the course of life.

After the arrival of silent cinema in the Aztec country a large number of films were made that remained for historysuch as The Gray Car, The Ghost Train, In Self Defense and many more.

Although sometimes it is almost impossible to find such old titles, since they date from the 10s, 20s and 30s, there is a platform where you can still find them with their respective quality and complete, in addition, to enjoy for free.

Those who want to learn more about cinema, their arrival in Mexico and Mexican silent cinema, can go to YouTube, the most famous video platform of all time, where some titles can be found.

Where to watch Mexican silent movies for FREE?

It is on YouTube where you can find complete Mexican silent moviesIn addition, for free, you just have to type them in the search engine and they can be found easily and without having to pay for rent, a streaming platform, buy them or search for them everywhere.