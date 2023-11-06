Lazio-Feyenoord where to watch it: Sky, Mediaset, Infinity+ or Prime Video? Champions on TV and streaming

Lazio awaits Feyenoord at the Olimpico and is looking for a victory that will give them the boost to qualify for the Champions League round of 16. Group E is very balanced with the Dutch team in command (6 points) ahead of Atletico Madrid (5). Maurizio Sarri’s team follows (at 4), while Celtic Glasgow closes the table (at 1). The first leg, played two weeks ago at De Kuip, saw the home team win 3-1. Lazio-Feyenoord where to watch it: quick guide to follow the Champions League match on TV and streaming.



Lazio-Feyenoord where to watch it on TV

Lazio-Feyenoord it will not be broadcast live on free-to-air TV: no Champions League match for the Biancocelesti on the Mediaset flagship (here is the match that will be broadcast this week on the Biscione channel)

The match between Lazio and Feyenoord will instead be broadcast live on TV Tuesday 7 November at 9pm on Sky and to be precise on Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport (253) with commentary by Dario Massara, supported by Nando Orsi on technical commentary (Giovanni Guardalà and Matteo Petrucci on the sidelines).

Lazio-Feyenoord where to watch it in streaming

Lazio-Feyenoord will be live streaming: the Biancoceleste team can always be followed from 9pm on Tuesday 7 November on Sky Go, NOW. And also on Mediaset Infinity+ (commentary: Riccardo Trevisani and Andrea Agostinelli)

Lazio-Feyenoord probable lineups

Mister Sarri focuses on the Immobile trident, Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni to undermine Feyenoord’s defense. In support of the three attackers, Rovella in the control room, flanked by Luis Alberto and Guendouzi (favourite over Vecino). Casale knocked out and Patric should join Romagnoli in the center of defense. Lazzari on the right, while Pellegrini on the left (Marusic came out injured on Saturday against Bologna).

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

FEYENOORD (4-3-3): Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Geertruida, Hankco, Hartman; Wieffer, Zerrouki, Timber; Stengs, Giménez, Igor Paixao. All. Slot.

