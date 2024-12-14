Before the usual break that the UFC makes at Christmas, the company lands in Tampa (Florida) to close 2024. The protagonist for the Americans is Colby Covingtonwho despite coming from a bad defeat in which he did not look very good, continues to attract attention. His rival is climbing the category by leaps and bounds, since Joaquin Buckley He has five consecutive victories, and seeks to establish himself as a challenger.

However, Spanish fans have the focus on another totally different fight. It is neither more nor less the return to the octagon of Joel Álvarez, who is looking for his second victory of the year and enter the top 15 of the division. Opposite will be a tough opponent who has a 9-2 record in the UFC, with wins in his last four fights. Although Joel has expressed his interest in moving up a category after a couple of fights in the lightweight category, entering the top 15 ranking is of vital importance for his career.

By leaving with his arm raised this Saturday, Joel can put the perfect close to the Spanish year in the largest mixed martial arts company in the world. First, Ilia Topuria got the championship belt against Alexander Volkanovski and defended him against Max Hollowayboth completed. Then, Joel Álvarez returned, finishing Elves Brenner before the limit, and Dani Bárez obtained his first victory in the company.﻿

But the one from Gijón will not be the only Spanish speaker who will be willing to continue advancing in his career this Saturday. The Peruvian Daniel Marcos He will try to remain undefeated against a dangerous Adrián Yanez. And as the female representative, Piera Rodríguez, who was living in Spain, will try to return to the path of victory against the Swedish Josefine Knuttsson.









At what time does Joel Álvarez’s fight against Drakkar Klose start?

The fight that all Spaniards are looking forward to is part of the last UFC event of 2024. Joel Álvarez will face Drakkar Klose with his sights set on entering the top 15 in the ranking. For its part, the main event will be defining for the welterweight division. Colby Covington can confirm the final stretch of his career, or remain as candidate for the throne. Joaquin Buckley has the opportunity to storm the top positions in the category.

The UFC Tampa will begin at 1:00 a.m. (Peninsular time) with the preliminaries. These will continue for seven fights, until 4:00 a.m., where the main card will begin. Joel Álvarez’s fight is located in this interval, and it is assumed that it will begin after 3:00 a.m.around one and a half. The clash between Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley will take place around 6:00 in the morning, depending on the duration of the previous fights.

Where to watch the UFC Tampa live on television and online, with the Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckely fight

In Spain, the television rights of the UFC are exclusively on Eurosport and Max. Therefore, to be able to see the preliminary fights and the main card officially, you will have to subscribe to the Max ‘app’ and also purchase the sports add-on. The platform will connect to from 2.00 a.m.so previous fights like Piera Rodríguez’s can only be seen through the UFC Fight Pass application in Spain.