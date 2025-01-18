The UFC wants to start the year on a high note. Two championship fights They will be in charge of giving a special shine to the 311th event of Dana White’s company. On the one hand, there will be Islam Makhachev (26-1) and Arman Tsarukyan (22-3), fighting to retain and obtain, respectively, the lightweight title. On the other hand, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) and Umar Nurmagomedov (22-3) will do the same at bantamweight.

Something special that happens on both fronts is that they share a common bond. Khabib Nurmagomedovin his role as coach, will be in both fights. The lightweight legend will start the night in the visiting corner with his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov. As soon as he finishes he will return to the cage, this time in the red corner assisting his ‘heir’, Islam Makhachev.

The main fight will be at one of the most attractive weights in the UFC, the light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), where the number 15 in the ranking is the Spanish Joel Álvarez. It is also the division he wants to go up to Ilia Topuria to challenge the champion and get the double belt. But for the category to advance, the champion must make a move. Islam Makhachev will seek to become the lightweight fighter with most wins in championship fights in history (5), as well as more defenses. Opposite him will be an old acquaintance, Arman Tsarukyan. The two faced each other in 2019 and now, the Armenian will do everything possible to ensure that the result is not repeated.

In the co-feature, bantamweight champion (135 pounds or 61.2 kilos), Merab Dvalishvili, will return to the octagon after becoming champion last September. He will face a dangerous rival, Umar Nurmagomedov, ready to take the belt to Dagestan. However, not everything is rosy, as the Russian does not arrive in the best conditions. He revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has the fractured armbut that would not stop him from fighting.









What time does Islam Makhachev’s fight against Arman Tsarukyan start?

The UFC’s first numbered event of the year could have two consequences. The first is for Islam Makhachev to consolidate himself as the best lightweight in history of the UFC. The other alternative is for Tsarukyan to surprise and end Russian hegemony. Whatever happens, Ilia Topuria will be very attentive to the fight, because getting the double belt is on his mind.

UFC 311 is scheduled to begin at 12:00 a.m. (Peninsular time) with the first preliminaries. Two hours later, at 2:00 a.m., the preliminary fights will be held. And finally, the main card will begin at approximately 4:00 a.m. with Kevin Holland’s fight against Reiner De Ridder. The clash between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan will be played passedlas 06.00around one and a half. Always depending on the duration of the previous fights.

Where to watch UFC 311 live on television and online, with the Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan fight

In Spain, the television rights of the UFC are exclusively on Eurosport and Max. Therefore, to be able to see the preliminary fights and the main card officially, you will have to subscribe. to Max’s ‘app’ and also hire the sports complement. The platform will connect from 2:00 a.m., so previous fights like Ailín Pérez’s can only be seen through the UFC Fight Pass application in Spain.