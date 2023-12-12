Inter-Real Sociedad where to watch it on TV and streaming. Lautaro and his teammates first in the Champions League group if…

Inter and Real Sociedad are playing for first place in the group which should lead to an 'easier' draw in the Champions League round of 16. The last match of group D is played at San Siro which saw the elimination of Benfica and Salzburg. Eleven points each, but Simone Inzaghi's team is forced to win. A draw would not be enough to take the lead: the 1-1 draw in the first leg forces Lautaro and his teammates to look for 3 points, given that the goal difference rewards Real Sociedad. Where to watch Inter-Real Sociedad on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the Nerazzurri's Champions League match.



Inter-Real Sociedad where to watch it on TV

Inter and Real Sociedad will be broadcast live on TV Tuesday 12 December from 9pm on Sky and in particular on the Sky Sport Uno (number 201) and Sky Sport (252) channels.

The match between Inter and Real Sociedad will also be broadcast live on Canale 5 starting at 9pm.

Where to watch Inter-Real Sociedad in streaming

Inter-Real Sociedad streaming it can be followed on Sky Go and NOW, but also on Mediaset Infinity and free on the Sportmediaset website.

Inter-Real Sociedad commentary on TV and streaming

Inter-Real Sociedad commentary on Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity+ and Spormediaset it was entrusted to Massimo Callegari-Simone Tiribocchi, while Sky and Now will have Maurizio Compagnoni and Aldo Serena.

The ranking of group D

Real Sociedad* 11 points (goal difference +5)

INTER* 11 pts (right +3)

Salzburg 4 pts (dr -2)

Benfica 1 pt (dr -6)

Inter-Real Sociedad probable lineups

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Carlos Augusto; Cuadrado, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Sanchez.

REAL SOCIEDAD (4-3-3): Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Merino, Zubimendi, Turrientes; Oyarzabal, Zakharyan, Kubo.

