Where to watch Inter-Benfica on TV and streaming: Sky, Canale 5 or Amazon Prime Video?

Inter makes its home debut in the Champions League after it Lautaro Martinez’s show against Salernitana: arrives at San Siro Benfica of the former Joao Mario and Simone Inzaghi’s team will have to look for the three points, after the equalizer snatched on the Real Sociedad pitch (which will be away against Salzburg) in the first match of the season in group D. The Nerazzurri and the Portuguese also faced each other last season, in the quarter-finals, with the Milanese team winning 2-0 in Lisbon (Barella and Lukaku on a penalty ) and 3-3 in the second leg in Milan (Barella, Lautaro and Correa scored). Where to watch Inter-Benfica on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow Lautaro Martinez and his teammates’ Champions League match.



Where to watch Inter-Benfica on TV

Inter-Benfica will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Canale 5 Tuesday 3 October at 9pm. The Nerazzurri’s Champions League match can also be followed on pay on Sky channels (Sky Sport Calcio channels at number 202 and Sky Sport at 253) with commentary by Federico Zancan and technical commentary by Aldo Serena.

Where to watch Inter-Benfica in streaming

Inter-Benfica it will also be broadcast live on Mediaset Infinity, Now and SkyGo.

Inter-Benfica probable lineups

Inzaghi could trust Pavard in the defensive trio alongside Acerbi and Bastoni. With Frattesi out, Mkhitaryan starts. Lautaro-Thuram in front.

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Kökcü, Neves; Di Maria, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Muse.

