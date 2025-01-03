He Real Betis opens competitively in 2025 facing the third round of the Copa del Rey. A tie, also a single match like the previous ones, that takes it to The Alcoraz to measure themselves this Saturday at SD Huescasixth in LaLiga Hypermotion. In the previous matches of the KO tournament, Pellegrini’s team got rid of Gévora (1-6) and Sant Andreu (1-3).

The arbitration of this clash between Aragonese and Andalusian will be in charge Ortiz Arias. Below we tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Huesca – Betis: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The Cup match between the Huesca team and the Heliopolitan team will be broadcast on Movistar Copa del Rey (dial 52 in Movistar and 107 in Orange).

What time is Huesca – Betis: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

SD Huesca and Real Betis face each other this Saturday, January 4 at 3:30 p.m. at the El Alcoraz stadium.









How to follow Huesca – Betis

This match in the third round of the Copa del Rey can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match of the Copa del Rey 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Huesca – Betis

With the opening of the winter market, Betis is intensifying efforts to reinforce the squad with a view to the second half of the season, and has several fronts open, but the calendar is now resuming and this first weekend of 2025 there is the Cup . Pellegriniconsidering the numerous injuries that the squad has suffered, was satisfied with the team’s performance in the first section of the course, since it is positioned close to Europe and is still alive in the two knockout competitionswhere the green and white want to go as far as possible. To do so in the Cup, this Saturday they will have to beat SD Huesca, which is in the noble zone of Second.

Obviously, the opponent’s difficulty level increases considerably compared to the two previous qualifying rounds and everything indicates that the Engineer, after the Christmas break, will minimize rotations and put into contention in the Upper Aragon to a team very close to the starting eleven. Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca and William Carvalho have continued to be absent this week. Fornals has also missed some training. It seems like a good opportunity to bet again on Isco and Lo Celso in the team, a formula that will be repeated frequently while both are available, as Pellegrini already warned, even though in the duel against Rayo Vallecano the Argentine was much more interventionist once time that the man from Malaga was relieved. The Chilean will line them up together whenever possible.

How Huesca arrives

The SD Huesca eliminated Badalona (0-2) and Nástic (0-1) in the first and second rounds of the tournament, respectively. Led by Antonio Hidalgo, the team from Huesca is sixth in the LaLiga Hypermotion with 33 points (six behind the leader) in 21 games played after winning nine, drawing six and losing another six. In their last match of 2024, on December 22, they tied against Levante (1-1). Before that tie, they had five wins in a row. Their last defeat dates back to November 20 and their top scorer is the Cameroonian Patrick Sokowith six targets, followed by Sergi Enrich and Óscar Sielvaboth with five goals. Former Verdiblanco Diego González plays with the Aragonese.